iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode explained: what is it and how to use it?0
But if it's video you're interested in, you have probably heard about a new Video feature that is available across all four iPhone 13 models, and that feature is called Cinematic Mode.
What is Cinematic Mode exactly?
What can Cinematic Mode do?
It can automatically switch focus when the iPhone detects something note-worthy has happened or appeared in the frame. One cool detail here is that even when you are recording with the wide camera, the iPhone can use the ultra-wide camera to detect someone is moving into frame and prepare to focus on them quickly.
Here is how you control Cinematic Mode: you can manually tap to change the focus. You can also then tap once again so that the focus tracks your subject.
Finally, since the recordings in Cinematic Mode are saved with a depth map, you can also change the focus of a Cinematic Mode recording after you're done shooting right in the Photos app. You will also be able to do that in Final Cut Pro and iMovie on Mac, once Apple updates those apps.
Can you use Cinematic Mode with the wide / ultra-wide / zoom / front cameras?
Yes! Apple has enabled Cinematic Mode for all the rear cameras and the front camera.
What format does Cinematic Mode record in?
Cinematic Mode records in Dolby Vision HDR, but it can only record with a shallow depth of filed at a 1080p resolution at 30fps.
Apple has created this short video to explain how Cinematic Mode works on the iPhone 13 series:
Are you excited about Cinematic Mode on iPhone 13? Are you planning to use it for a special video project, maybe get into film making, or do you think it's overrated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.