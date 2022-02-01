iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 import data gives some idea of prices

Apple is expected to host a virtual event sometime in March or April to introduce new products, including the third-generation iPhone SE and new iPads and the company appears to have started testing the devices in India.





91Mobiles This scoop comes from, which isn't exactly known for Apple leaks. Regardless, the information aligns with what we have been hearing so far. Per the outlet, India has imported three iPhones with model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. They are likely the model numbers for the 2022 iPhone SE and recently also appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database , and filings like these are usually indicative of an impending launch.





Accompanying data suggests a price of more than $300. The latest iPhone SE was announced in April 2020 and its price starts at $399. The 2022 version is expected to gain 5G connectivity and iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip, but will likely retain the same iPhone 8-inspired design and 4.7-inches display.





Two new iPad Air versions with model numbers A2588 and A2589 have apparently also been imported into India for testing and their prices could be in the range of $500 to $700. The latest iPad Air starts at $599, for reference.





The iPad Air 4 came out towards the end of 2020 and its successor is expected to feature the same all-screen design and 10.9-inches screen but the newer A15 Bionic chipset, an improved front camera system with a 12MP Ultra Wide sensor and the Center Stage feature for keeping subjects centered, and 5G connectivity.





New budget iPads with identifiers A2757 and A2761 have also been spotted and they will apparently cost around $300.





According to the latest from analytics firm IDC , Apple had a third of the tablet market in 2021, a healthy lead over Samsung, the second-largest vendor by volume which had a share of around 18 percent. The Cupertino giant is also widely anticipated to launch new iPad Pro models later in the year, which will likely help it cement its position as the best tablet maker.