iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 import data gives some idea of prices

iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 import data gives some idea of prices0
Apple is expected to host a virtual event sometime in March or April to introduce new products, including the third-generation iPhone SE and new iPads and the company appears to have started testing the devices in India.
This scoop comes from 91Mobiles, which isn't exactly known for Apple leaks. Regardless, the information aligns with what we have been hearing so far. Per the outlet, India has imported three iPhones with model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. They are likely the model numbers for the 2022 iPhone SE and recently also appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, and filings like these are usually indicative of an impending launch.
Two new iPad Air versions with model numbers A2588 and A2589 have apparently also been imported into India for testing and their prices could be in the range of $500 to $700. The latest iPad Air starts at $599, for reference.
New budget iPads with identifiers A2757 and A2761 have also been spotted and they will apparently cost around $300.
According to the latest from analytics firm IDC, Apple had a third of the tablet market in 2021, a healthy lead over Samsung, the second-largest vendor by volume which had a share of around 18 percent. The Cupertino giant is also widely anticipated to launch new iPad Pro models later in the year, which will likely help it cement its position as the best tablet maker.