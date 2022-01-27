Apple to further enhance Face ID with iOS 15.4 update, here's what to expect

Apple to further enhance Face ID with iOS 15.4 update, here's what to expect1
Brandon Butch has already found a couple of interesting improvements that are now being tested by Apple via the iOS 15.4 beta 1 build. The most important one is Face ID support while wearing a mask, a feature that makes perfect sense in these troubled times.
According to the screenshot above, “Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate.” There’s also a new toggle in iOS 15.4 that lets iPhone users enable “Face ID With a Mask” via the Settings / Face ID menu.
Using Face ID while wearing a mask works best when it’s set up to recognize each pair of glasses you wear regularly. Face ID with a mask doesn’t support sunglasses.
While the feature still doesn’t work with sunglasses, it remains incredibly useful for those who wear regular glasses and a mask at the same time.