iOS Apple

Apple to further enhance Face ID with iOS 15.4 update, here's what to expect

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Apple to further enhance Face ID with iOS 15.4 update, here's what to expect
Following the release of iOS 15.3 update, Apple has kicked off a new set of beta trials for the next version of its operating system – iOS 15.4. The first beta is now rolling out to developers via an over-the-air update, but without a changelog it’s impossible to say what’s included without spending several hours with 15.4 beta 1.

Luckily, YouTuber Brandon Butch has already found a couple of interesting improvements that are now being tested by Apple via the iOS 15.4 beta 1 build. The most important one is Face ID support while wearing a mask, a feature that makes perfect sense in these troubled times.

According to the screenshot above, “Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate.” There’s also a new toggle in iOS 15.4 that lets iPhone users enable “Face ID With a Mask” via the Settings / Face ID menu.

But that’s not all the interesting stuff people using iOS 15.4 beta 1 have found. 9to5mac reports that Apple added even more improvements to Face ID recognition by allowing iPhone users to wear glasses and a mask at the same time.

Using Face ID while wearing a mask works best when it’s set up to recognize each pair of glasses you wear regularly. Face ID with a mask doesn’t support sunglasses.


While the feature still doesn’t work with sunglasses, it remains incredibly useful for those who wear regular glasses and a mask at the same time.

