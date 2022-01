Apple to further enhance Face ID with iOS 15.4 update, here's what to expect

Brandon Butch

Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate

Face ID With a Mask

Settings / Face ID

Following the release of iOS 15.3 update , Apple has kicked off a new set of beta trials for the next version of its operating system – iOS 15.4. The first beta is now rolling out to developers via an over-the-air update, but without a changelog it’s impossible to say what’s included without spending several hours with 15.4 beta 1.Luckily, YouTuberhas already found a couple of interesting improvements that are now being tested by Apple via the iOS 15.4 beta 1 build. The most important one is Face ID support while wearing a mask, a feature that makes perfect sense in these troubled times.According to the screenshot above, “.” There’s also a new toggle in iOS 15.4 that lets iPhone users enable “” via themenu.But that’s not all the interesting stuff people using iOS 15.4 beta 1 have found. 9to5mac reports that Apple added even more improvements to Face ID recognition by allowing iPhone users to wear glasses and a mask at the same time.While the feature still doesn’t work with sunglasses, it remains incredibly useful for those who wear regular glasses and a mask at the same time.