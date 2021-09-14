A15 Bionic chipset running the iPhone 13 series and the iPad mini has 15 billion transistors

A15 Bionic chipset running the iPhone 13 series and the iPad mini has 15 billion transistors0
Apple announced today that the A15 Bionic chipset that will power the new iPhone 13 series will be equipped with 15 billion transistors. That compares with the 11.8 billion transistors found inside the A14 Bionic and the 8.5 billion transistors that the A13 Bionic is equipped with. The M1 chip used on Macs and the iPad Pro (2021) carries 16 billion transistors.
The A15 Bionic has six cores and features a new display engine and can perform 15.8 trillion operations per second. That is 44% more than the 11 trillion operations per second that the A14 Bionic is capable of. And the five core GPU delivers what Apple calls the best graphics on any smartphone. And the chip also powers the iPhone 13 series' camera system. It also features a new video encoder and decoder and doubles up on the system cache.
Typically, the more transistors employed on a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient it is.