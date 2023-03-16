Rumors of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro price hike are slowly ramping up





While a sufficiently well-connected insider could definitely make an accurate prediction early in the iPhone 15 family's development process regarding things like memory counts, display specifications, and other such features, it certainly feels premature to try to guess the pricing structure of the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max's sequels.





Are you ready to pay more for your Pro handset?

















Is that enough to justify the first price increase for Apple 's most advanced mobile devices since the introduction of the iPhone X way back in 2017? That obviously still depends on a lot of variables and unknowns, starting with the actual price points the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max/Ultra are likely to command.





These are not mentioned in any way, shape, or form in the latest ITHome report, but with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max normally priced at $999 and $1,099 respectively in the US in their entry-level configurations, we could definitely see the most affordable iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra models cost $1,099 and $1,199 respectively.





Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup, for instance, which got a price hike compared to the Galaxy S22 series in many regions but not the US, the iPhone 15 Pro duo is specifically rumored to be costlier than the iPhone 14 Pro pair stateside in addition to other territories.





Apart from the aforementioned upgrades, the "current above-average inflation rate in the United States" is predictably highlighted as a possible cause of the impending price increase, which would obviously make perfect sense... if Apple's profit margins were not as massive as they are.

What about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus?





While today's report makes no mention of Cupertino's upcoming non-Pro handsets, one could certainly assume the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will start at higher prices than their predecessors if the latest iPhone 15 Pro speculation pans out.





Because 2023's "standard" iPhones are expected to "borrow" the Dynamic Island and universal USB-C connectivity from their Pro siblings, we would definitely not rule out the possibility of seeing the base iPhone 15 priced at $899 and the 15 Plus go for $999 and up.









Of course, for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus prices to grow by $100, Apple might need to bring more premium stuff to the table than a "modern" design and port, and at least for the time being, rumors are either inconclusive or not very encouraging on that note.





In lack of In lack of Always-On Display or ProMotion upgrades and with an A16 Bionic chip most likely inside instead of a state-of-the-art A17, there's still a chance the non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will ultimately retain the $799 and $899 starting prices of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus respectively. At the end of the day, the truth is we don't know anything and everything remains a massive guessing game.