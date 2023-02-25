Rumored dimensions show the iPhone 15 Pro Max (aka Ultra) with a smaller footprint and camera bump

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe, known for his leaks about Samsung devices, is turning to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (which could be called the iPhone 15 Ultra) for his latest leak. According to the tipster, the dimensions of Apple's 2023 top-of-the-line iPhone will be 159.86 mm × 76.73 mm × 8.25 mm. That compares to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's measurements of 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm.

It would appear from the math that the camera bump on the 2023 model will be less "swollen" than the one on the currently available phone. Including the camera bump, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport a thickness of 11.84mm. That means that the camera bump measures 3.59mm on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 4.18mm thick. So the iPhone 15 Pro Max will carry a camera bump that is .59mm more svelte than the one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to sport a titanium body and a periscope lens that is folded up inside the phone which uses prisms and mirrors to reflect light from the camera lens to the image sensor. It is used to deliver optical zoom capabilities that normally would not be available from a smartphone due to the size of the device.

By folding the lens, the optical zoom offered by an iPhone could increase from 3x to the 10x expected to be offered with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Thelatter could also feature a more rounded look including curved bezels.

It's hard to believe, but we are just six months away from the unveiling of the iPhone 15 line. We should see the Wide camera on the back of the non-Pro models upgraded to 48MP from 12MP and both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the Dynamic Island. Both models will be powered by last year's 4nm A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with the new 3nm A17 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 15 Pro line could be the only major phones released this year to feature a chipset made using the 3nm process node.

To put this in simple terms, as the process node used to manufacture a chip drops, so does the size of the transistors used with this chip. As a result, when the transistor count rises, a chip becomes more powerful and energy-efficient. For example, the A13 Bionic SoC used to power 2019's iPhone 11 line was made using a 7nm process node and had 8.5 billion transistors shoe-horned into each chip. By 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro models were powered by the A16 Bionic made using the 4nm process node carrying nearly 16 billion transistors.
