iPhone 15 dummies (mostly) incompatible with iPhone 14 cases
Apple is known for its conservative approach to design, with major visual changes being few and far between. On average, Apple tends to stick with the same aesthetic for at least a couple of generations, before transitioning to a new look.
According to most rumors, however, this year will be big for the iPhone as the iPhone 15 lineup will introduce some ostensibly notable design changes to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra). This includes curved edges, smaller bezels, a titanium frame and, naturally, a bigger camera bump.
In a video, Japanese website Mac Otakara carried out an interesting experiment, which was subsequently covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article. It involved putting side-by-side what we assume are accurate iPhone 15 dummies (at least based on the current leaks) and cases compatible with the current iPhone 14 lineup.
The result - only the iPhone 15 Plus model was compatible with the case of the current iPhone 14 Plus. This means that the tweaks could be more significant in real life, than on paper. Additionally, in all likelihood, cases for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will, once again, be incompatible with the new generation smartphones.
While that might be a bummer for some, when it comes to new flagship launches, there is nothing quite as exciting as a design revamp. The thing is, smartphones have gotten really good under the hood lately, and the visual aspect plays an increasingly more prominent role in drawing in potential buyers.
Luckily, the iPhone 15 lineup will deliver. While the vanilla versions will miss out on the new aesthetic, they will be adopting the Dynamic Island of this year’s Pro iPhones. This means there will be a little something for everyone that is in the market for an iPhone 15.
