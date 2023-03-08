Why iPhone 15 will be a hit among iPhone users regardless of exciting features

The iPhone 15 rumors are gaining steam and even though not all of them are promising, a lot of iPhone users will gravitate toward the new models simply because their phones are due for an upgrade.









While those sound like decent upgrades, they are by no means dramatic, especially for those who own a recent iPhone model. But 25 percent of the current installed base has not bought a new iPhone in more than four years, according to investment firm Wedbush. This implies that a good chunk of sales will come from these users.





There are more than 1.2 billion active iPhones in the world today, which suggests some 300 million users could be contemplating an upgrade. Some of those buyers may instead go for an older iPhone model or maybe even an Android device though.









AppleInsider has clarified that Wedbush is not referring to a commemorative edition of the iPhone but is instead referring to the annual release cycle.









The firm also expects the 100 million+ new iPhone users added over the last 15 months to boost the services business in the fiscal year 2024.



