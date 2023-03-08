Why iPhone 15 will be a hit among iPhone users regardless of exciting features
The iPhone 15 rumors are gaining steam and even though not all of them are promising, a lot of iPhone users will gravitate toward the new models simply because their phones are due for an upgrade.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to pack a lot of new features, including a periscope telephoto camera and titanium chassis. Both Pro models are also likely to have the A17 Bionic chip, which will be based on the new 3nm manufacturing tech. The standard models will probably have the Dynamic Island cutout, but the always-on display and 120Hz refresh rate will remain exclusive to the Pros. The entire lineup is expected to switch to USB-C ports and solid-state buttons.
While those sound like decent upgrades, they are by no means dramatic, especially for those who own a recent iPhone model. But 25 percent of the current installed base has not bought a new iPhone in more than four years, according to investment firm Wedbush. This implies that a good chunk of sales will come from these users.
There are more than 1.2 billion active iPhones in the world today, which suggests some 300 million users could be contemplating an upgrade. Some of those buyers may instead go for an older iPhone model or maybe even an Android device though.
We estimate roughly 25% of the current iPhone installed base has not upgraded their iPhone in 4 years+. With the highly anticipated anniversary edition iPhone 15 set to be launched in the September timeframe, the baton handoff from iPhone 14 to iPhone 15 looks to be a steadier transition than some other peak to valley iPhone cycles of the past." - Wedbush
AppleInsider has clarified that Wedbush is not referring to a commemorative edition of the iPhone but is instead referring to the annual release cycle.
Wedbush analysts also think the rumored Apple AR headset will be announced this summer and has corroborated rumors that Apple could announce a hardware subscription plan.
The firm also expects the 100 million+ new iPhone users added over the last 15 months to boost the services business in the fiscal year 2024.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are one of the best phones around and the latter was crowned as the third most popular smartphone in the world in 2022.
