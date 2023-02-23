iPhone 15 Pro could come in a new majestic shade; fun hues planned for iPhone 15

It's standard practice for Apple to introduce new special edition colors for the Pro models of the iPhone every year and this year is going to be no different.





9to5Mac One of the color options for the iPhone 15 Pro will be dark red, per Apple-centric website. The color in question has the hex code #410D0D and it appears to have hints of brown.









Apple usually goes for professional colors for the Pro models and this new hue is a dignified shade of red, so Apple is not veering off course here.









Graphic designer Ian Zelbo also created a render to show us what the color will look like on the iPhone 15 Pro. One thing to note is that this is a rumor and even if it's legit, Apple's plan can change at any time.





The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a titanium chassis and since this would be the first iPhone with a titanium frame, Apple will have to perfect the coasting process. Apple does already sell titanium Apple watches but they come in natural and space black finishes. A darker color might prove to be more challenging.





Moving on, the report also says that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might be offered in two new shades: light blue and pink. The colors have not been finalized though.









Rumors and leaked images suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will have curved edges, curved glass, thinner bezels, and solid-state buttons, and the standard models will have the Dynamic Island cutout. The phones are also likely to have a USB-C port.



