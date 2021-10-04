iPhone 13 charging speed tested

iPhone 13 charging speed tested1
We already know the iPhone 13 battery life numbers, but what are the actual charging speeds? We have all for iPhones lined up for this test — the iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and Pro Max — and we do a full charge up from a completely drained battery to 100%.
How long for a full charge on iPhone 13 / Pro / Max?
|13 mini
|13
|13 Pro
|13 Pro Max
|5 mins
|8%
|8%
|7%
|8%
|10 mins
|18%
|18%
|17%
|18%
|15 mins
|29%
|29%
|27%
|27%
|30 mins
|58%
|56%
|55%
|53%
|45 mins
|78%
|74%
|76%
|74%
|1 hour
|88%
|84%
|86%
|85%
|1 hour 15 mins
|96%
|92%
|95%
|93%
|1 hour 30 mins
|99%
|96%
|98%
|98%
|Full charge takes
|1 h 40 mins
|1 h 55 mins
|1 h 38 mins
|1 h 40 mins
Interestingly, the differences in actual charging speeds are not that big as you might expect, and the Pro Max charges about as quick as all other that have much smaller battery sizes.
Read more:
iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Do iPhone charging speeds decrease?
Yes, as you charge up your iPhone the charging speed decreases as it approaches a full charge. Apple has set limits so that charging speed ramps down when you hit certain battery levels.
For example, you only get the maximum 18W-20W charging speed until you hit about 50% battery level. From there on, your iPhone will limit the power input to about 14W, and that will last until you reach about 70% battery level. Then, it will further drop to just around 9W until you reach the 80% level. Finally, from that point and until you reach a full charge, the battery will top up at 5W rates. When you reach the final percentage points, it can drop even further in the so called trickle charge speeds.
How fast is MagSafe on iPhone 13?
Apple has introduced the MagSafe magnetic wireless charging on the iPhone 12 series in 2020, and it has the benefit of iPhones tightly snapping to a wireless charger and using it most effectively, plus you get speeds of up to 15W, faster than the 7.5W speeds we used to get on regular Qi wireless chargers.
However, while you would think that this means MagSafe charges twice as fast, that's not really the case.
In our testing, using the Apple MagSafe charger, it took about 2 hours and 45 minutes to fully charge up an iPhone, and that's a full hour more than with Apple's 20W charging brick and a wire. But that number really depends on what charging brick you connect your MagSafe charger to. Other tests have shown that using Anker's 30W chargers connected to MagSafe resulted in faster speeds and a full charger reached in 2 hours and 15 minutes.
And compared to a standard 7.5W Qi charger, that takes about 3 hours and 15 minutes for a full charge, so it's safe to say that's not all that much of a difference (30 minutes more compared to MagSafe with Apple's 20W).
Should you buy a MagSafe charger for your iPhone 13 / Pro / Max? Yes, if you like the convenience and the magnetic snap, but don't expect the super rapid charge that the 15W number might suggest.