The best iPhone 13 wireless chargers

Apple MagSafe Duo charger



Keep in mind, though, that when charging two devices simultaneously with a 20-watt USB-C adapter it can only deliver 11W of power. To get both devices charging at 14W the MagSafe Duo charger has to be paired with a 27-watt or higher USB-C adapter.









Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charger

Belkin has created possibly one of the most beautiful and sleek wireless MagSafe chargers. It can charge your iPhone alongside other devices at the same time, while still taking up very little space on your desk or nightstand.



Belkin has created possibly one of the most beautiful and sleek wireless MagSafe chargers. It can charge your iPhone alongside other devices at the same time, while still taking up very little space on your desk or nightstand.

The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 can charge your iPhone at 15W while charging another apple accessory at 5W.









Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 is basically what it sounds like—the same as the 2-in-1 version but with an additional charging dock for you to charge all your devices simultaneously.







iPhone 13 best wireless chargers Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand

The new PowerWave from Anker is perfect if you just need a wireless charger for your phone that looks decent and is on the more affordable side.



It is angled perfectly for using Face ID to unlock your iPhone while it is resting on your desk. The tiny blue light that indicates charging status is dim enough if you decide to use the charger next to your bed.



The new PowerWave from Anker is perfect if you just need a wireless charger for your phone that looks decent and is on the more affordable side.

It is angled perfectly for using Face ID to unlock your iPhone while it is resting on your desk. The tiny blue light that indicates charging status is dim enough if you decide to use the charger next to your bed.

It can be used both in vertical and horizontal orientation so you can watch videos on it while the phone is charging.









Belkin Boost Up wireless charging stand

The Boost Up wireless charger is Belkin's jab at a more interesting design option for your space. It also allows 7.5W charging at both horizontal and vertical orientations and comes in a black or white matte finish.









Moshi Otto Q

The Moshi Otto Q is made to blend in with the rest of the room. It comes with a USB-C cable and supports 7.5W fast charging. Additionally, it is paired with a Qubit 18W USB C Charger.