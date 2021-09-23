The best iPhone 13 wireless chargers

The best iPhone 13 wireless chargers0
The iPhone 13 series supports the same maximum wattage as its predecessor—15W with wireless chargers labeled as “made for Magsafe”, and 7.5W with regular Qi wireless chargers.
Pricing, durability, and compatibility have all been taken into account while picking these charging devices.
iPhone 13 “made for MagSafe” wireless chargers
As mentioned earlier, wireless chargers that are marketed as “made for MagSafe” are the only ones that can support the full wireless charging speed of the iPhone 13. That is why they are—by default—the best you can buy if you are looking for the fastest ones out there.
Apple MagSafe charger
It does not get much simpler, more efficient, and more suitable than the MagSafe charger from Apple. It is lightweight, small, affordable, and offers the full 15W charging speed that the iPhone 13 can handle.
Apple MagSafe Duo charger
The MagSafe Duo Charger is a good option if you have an Apple Watch or AirPods alongside your iPhone.
One of the best features of Apple’s MagSafe Duo is its practical design elements. First of all, you can fold it like a wallet, which instantly makes it very travel-friendly. Additionally, one of the sides can either stay flat or go up, depending on how you want to place your Apple Watch.
Keep in mind, though, that when charging two devices simultaneously with a 20-watt USB-C adapter it can only deliver 11W of power. To get both devices charging at 14W the MagSafe Duo charger has to be paired with a 27-watt or higher USB-C adapter.
Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charger
Belkin has created possibly one of the most beautiful and sleek wireless MagSafe chargers. It can charge your iPhone alongside other devices at the same time, while still taking up very little space on your desk or nightstand.
The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 can charge your iPhone at 15W while charging another apple accessory at 5W.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger
The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 is basically what it sounds like—the same as the 2-in-1 version but with an additional charging dock for you to charge all your devices simultaneously.
iPhone 13 best wireless chargers
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand
The new PowerWave from Anker is perfect if you just need a wireless charger for your phone that looks decent and is on the more affordable side.
It is angled perfectly for using Face ID to unlock your iPhone while it is resting on your desk. The tiny blue light that indicates charging status is dim enough if you decide to use the charger next to your bed.
It can be used both in vertical and horizontal orientation so you can watch videos on it while the phone is charging.
Belkin Boost Up wireless charging stand
The Boost Up wireless charger is Belkin’s jab at a more interesting design option for your space. It also allows 7.5W charging at both horizontal and vertical orientations and comes in a black or white matte finish.
Moshi Otto Q
The Moshi Otto Q is made to blend in with the rest of the room. It comes with a USB-C cable and supports 7.5W fast charging. Additionally, it is paired with a Qubit 18W USB C Charger.