No new iPads for you at Apple's big iPhone 13 launch event

No new iPads for you at Apple's big iPhone 13 launch event0
The iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 might not be as close as you had hoped
One is a ninth-generation entry-level slate with a faster processor and thinner body than 2020's non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini 10.2-incher, while the other could mark the "biggest redesign" in the nearly one decade history of the iPad mini family.
Unfortunately for folks in a rush to pick up probably one of the best new tablets available this holiday season, Gurman expects both these revamped iPads to break cover alongside a new generation of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips sometime later in the year rather than tomorrow.
Although we're fairly sure this second fall event will take place in October, it's sadly impossible to say right now exactly how long you'll have to wait for the 8.3-inch or so iPad mini 6 with slim bezels, Touch ID fingerprint recognition technology, and USB Type-C connectivity and a 10.2-inch iPad 9 that might pack an Apple A13 or A14 Bionic processor.
There are no words on a fifth-gen iPad Air at the time of this writing, mind you, which most likely means a 2021 release is not really in the cards for that particular model. Last but not least, it's obviously far too early for yet another iPad Pro generation, which may not see daylight next year either.
So, what is coming on September 14 after all?
Powered by a slightly speedier A15 chip, the iPhone 13 lineup is widely expected to come with already controversial satellite functionality in tow, as well as a bunch of possibly game-changing camera software features.
On the camera hardware front, there are apparently no major leaps or revisions in the pipeline, with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max likely to get with the times and catch up with most of today's best phones as far as their 120Hz display refresh rate support is concerned.
The other big product guaranteed to go official starting at 10 am Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 14 is a radically redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 with a faster than ever processor on deck, larger and sharper screens, and alas, no significant new health monitoring tools.
That leaves us wondering exactly where the third-gen non-Pro AirPods (with active noise cancellation) might fit in Apple's fall release plans.
On one hand, Gurman lists the company's next candidate for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy separate from the iPhone 13 roster and Apple Watch Series 7 in the latest edition of Bloomberg's Power On newsletter. On the other hand, the tech journalist doesn't mention the AirPods 3 as a possible protagonist for next month's "Mac + iPad" event on Twitter.
Could that mean the Galaxy Buds 2 killers will come out between the two fall events with (way) less fanfare? We'll just have to wait and see.
