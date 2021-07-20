Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

Apple Tablets

Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades
In June, we got supposed renders of the iPad mini 6 from trusted leakster Jon Prosser, pointing to the possible changes and upgrades. Now, 9to5Mac has been tipped by people who are knowledgeable on the topic, further supporting said rumors.

According to the source, the next iPad mini, codenamed J310, will indeed feature a design reminiscent of the fourth-generation iPad Air. The home button has been discarded, and the bezels are now uniform and thinner as well.

Alongside the adopted design from its bigger brothers, the sixth generation of the iPad mini will also have a USB-C port. If we pair that with the expected magnetic Smart Connector, it’s starting to shape up as quite the upgrade for Apple’s smallest tablet. Both of these additions will open up the possibilities for third-party products and, of course, for peripherals offered by Apple itself.

There is one more detail that we didn’t get with the leaked renders from Prosser. First, from the above-mentioned sources, we now know that the Cupertino-situated company is planning to equip the new mini with its A15 Bionic chipset, rumored to be placed inside the iPhone 13 series as well. An A15X version is also said to be coming for other iPads.

As a side dish to this main course of leaks, 9to5Mac also got word that an updated version of the entry-level iPad will be announced in September as well. It will be powered by the A13 Bionic and could take the iPad Air 3 (2019) looks.

With all of these improvements and changes coming to the iPad mini 6, it would be surprising if it doesn’t enter the best tablets to buy in 2021. The possibility for new peripherals from Apple and third-party manufacturers especially could give it a decent chance at gaining more popularity than in previous years.

