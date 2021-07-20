Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades

Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades0
According to the source, the next iPad mini, codenamed J310, will indeed feature a design reminiscent of the fourth-generation iPad Air. The home button has been discarded, and the bezels are now uniform and thinner as well.
There is one more detail that we didn’t get with the leaked renders from Prosser. First, from the above-mentioned sources, we now know that the Cupertino-situated company is planning to equip the new mini with its A15 Bionic chipset, rumored to be placed inside the iPhone 13 series as well. An A15X version is also said to be coming for other iPads.
With all of these improvements and changes coming to the iPad mini 6, it would be surprising if it doesn’t enter the best tablets to buy in 2021. The possibility for new peripherals from Apple and third-party manufacturers especially could give it a decent chance at gaining more popularity than in previous years.
