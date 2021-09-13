Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
iOS Apple Tablets

Alleged iPad mini 6 images point to support for full-size Apple Pencil, design tweaks

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Alleged iPad mini 6 images point to support for full-size Apple Pencil, design tweaks
While the sixth-generation iPad mini is unlikely to make an appearance at this week’s Apple event, the leaks continue and alleged images provide a closer glimpse at the tablet ahead of its debut.

Is this Apple's final iPad mini 6 design?


A Twitter user has shared images (via MacRumors) from what seems to be an accessory maker that show off the redesigned iPad mini in full, though there are some differences compared to previous renders of the tablet.

The biggest change involves the positioning of the volume buttons, which were originally expected to sit on the right side of the iPad mini but can now be found on the top instead.

That seems to be part of plans to accommodate a full-sized Apple Pencil. Earlier leaks had suggested that Apple was working on a more compact stylus, but it’s possible that it has since canceled that version, hence the button repositioning.

Other features visualized in the case maker renders include the new all-screen design complete with slim bezels and no home button, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button, and what could be stereo speakers.

The rear of the tablet is equipped with a single camera, a microphone, and an LED flash. The latter wasn’t included in the original iPad mini renders, suggesting that these latest images could simply be an educated guess based on the iPad Air.



With that in mind, take everything above with a pinch of salt. The same should be applied to the leaked pricing and colors information which was also part of today’s iPad mini leak.

If accurate, the iPad mini 6 could be available in five colors at launch — Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Gold, and Sky Blue. As for pricing, it’s claimed the standard 64GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity will retail at $399.

That rises to $549 with 256GB of storage. Similarly, the 64GB and 256GB Cellular models are rumored to land at $529 and $679 respectively. As for the release, today’s information points to a November launch.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPad mini 6 leaks (7 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Apple iPad mini 6 specs
$334 Walmart
  • Display 8.3 inches
  • Camera (Single camera)
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • OS iOS

Latest News

T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule
The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?
by Martin Filipov,  2
The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live haven't been this cheap in a long time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live haven't been this cheap in a long time
-$65
Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design
YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
YouTube Music widget is getting the Material You treatment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless