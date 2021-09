Alleged iPad mini 6 images point to support for full-size Apple Pencil, design tweaks

Is this Apple's final iPad mini 6 design?









If accurate, the iPad mini 6 could be available in five colors at launch — Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Gold, and Sky Blue. As for pricing, it's claimed the standard 64GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity will retail at $399. That rises to $549 with 256GB of storage. Similarly, the 64GB and 256GB Cellular models are rumored to land at $529 and $679 respectively. As for the release, today's information points to a November launch. With that in mind, take everything above with a pinch of salt. The same should be applied to the leaked pricing and colors information which was also part of today's iPad mini leak.

While the sixth-generation iPad mini is unlikely to make an appearance at this week’s Apple event , the leaks continue and alleged images provide a closer glimpse at the tablet ahead of its debut.A Twitter user has shared images (via) from what seems to be an accessory maker that show off the redesigned iPad mini in full, though there are some differences compared to previous renders of the tablet.The biggest change involves the positioning of the volume buttons, which were originally expected to sit on the right side of the iPad mini but can now be found on the top instead.That seems to be part of plans to accommodate a full-sized Apple Pencil Earlier leaks had suggested that Apple was working on a more compact stylus, but it’s possible that it has since canceled that version, hence the button repositioning.Other features visualized in the case maker renders include the new all-screen design complete with slim bezels and no home button, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button, and what could be stereo speakers.The rear of the tablet is equipped with a single camera, a microphone, and an LED flash. The latter wasn’t included in the original iPad mini renders, suggesting that these latest images could simply be an educated guess based on the iPad Air.