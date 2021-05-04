Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Camera

iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 04, 2021, 10:27 PM
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has gotten its hands on a realistic-looking dummy model of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although it's a non-functioning unit, it gives us a good idea of what's to come later this year.

Dummy units are usually based on rumored schematics. It's not unusual for device makers to provide such information to accessory manufacturers months ahead of a product launch.

iPhone 13 Pro Max mockup has similar dimensions to the iPhone 12 Pro Max




The iPhone 13 Pro Max mockup shown in the video is instantly recognizable as it's not a huge deviation from iPhone 13 Pro Max's overall design. This is in accordance with previously leaked information and renders. That said, the devil is in the details, and there are two key changes here.

First, the model has a visibly smaller notch than the iPhone 12 Pro Max - 8.31mm less wide to be more specific. The speaker has been moved out of the notch to the top bezel, and the components of the TrueDepth Camera now sit more closely together. 


The other noteworthy change is in the camera array. The new phone is expected to feature an improved ultra-wide-angle camera with an aperture of f1.8, as opposed to the current model's f2.4 aperture. The smaller the f-stop number, the larger the opening in the lens to let light in, resulting in better pictures, especially in low light. 

A couple of other upgrades are also allegedly on the cards, including larger 2um-sized pixels, which should again help with capturing more light. Because of these changes, the size of camera modules will likely increase, and a visual representation of that is the dummy unit. 

That's about it for exterior changes. All the buttons and port are still in the same position, which throws cold water on rumors about a portless design. 

The iPhone 13 series will reportedly be unveiled in September. The phones will likely be fueled by the A15 Bionic chipset and the Pro models may feature 120Hz screens. The 2021 iPhones are also expected to have an under-screen Touch ID scanner. If the leaks materialize, we have no doubt they will be among the best phones of the year.

