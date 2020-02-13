Fret not, Apple is still expected to stick to a 'normal' iPhone 12 release schedule... for now





A late production start could still lead to short supply at launch





We have no idea what could have possibly changed in a day, and whether or not these new sources cited by Digitimes are different from the "old" ones, but what we do know is that September is not exactly right around the corner. Also, the coronavirus epidemic is showing no signs of slowing down, and no one ( not even Trump ) knows when the disease will be contained.













Bottom line, even if today's optimistic forecast comes true and Apple manages to unveil its next-gen high-end iPhones in September, kicking off production "after June" could well mean the traditional release will end up being unusually limited. All in all, we don't know how this whole affair will play out, but at least for the time being, things look a little less bleak than initially anticipated.

Apple has high hopes for the iPhone 12 family





Following several underwhelming years in terms of sales volume, the Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly expects the iPhone 12, 12 Plus, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to generate significantly higher demand than its predecessors. Namely, today's "industry sources" are forecasting production of next-gen Apple A14 chips could exceed the A13's numbers by a whopping 50 to 60 percent.





By the way, while the aforementioned names are far from etched in stone, most reputable analysts and prolific leakers expect Apple to release a grand total of four iPhone 12 variants . All of these should sport high-quality OLED screens ranging in size from 5.4 to 6.7 inches, but if you're a fan of LCD panels, lower prices, or conventional fingerprint scanners, you'll likely get the new device of your dreams next month.













The iPhone 9 is widely expected to look an awful lot like 2017's iPhone 8 , while the iPhone 12 quartet could take a few design cues from the ancient iPhone 4. We're talking about a subtle homage infused with plenty of modern elements, including a smaller notch housing an even more sophisticated facial recognition system and quadruple cameras mounted on the back of at least two of the four main models tipped for a fall 2020 announcement.



