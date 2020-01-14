UBS says Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will get a 50% boost in memory
TF International's reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release four AMOLED screened handsets this fall. These models include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. Now if you're wondering what the difference is between the two 6.1-inch models, the difference will be in the configuration options and the rear camera setup.
|Model
|Camera setup
|Memory
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7-inch display
|Wide, Telephoto, Ultra-wide, 3D Sensing (ToF)
|6GB RAM
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-inch display
|Wide, Telephoto, Ultra-wide, 3D Sensing (ToF)
|6GB RAM
|Apple iPhone 12 Plus 6.1-inch display
|Wide, Ultra-wide
|4GB RAM
|Apple iPhone 12 5.4-inch display
|Wide, Ultra-wide
|4GB RAM
With several analysts in agreement, the above lineup appears to be what iPhone fans have to look forward to in September. And despite earlier speculation, Kuo says that all of these models will launch this year with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals. That contradicts a report issued last week by trading firm Susquehanna International. The securities house told its clients not to expect the models that support mmWave 5G signals until 2021. While sub-6GHz spectrum travels farther and penetrates buildings better, ultra-high-band mmWave spectrum delivers faster download data speeds and can carry more traffic.
The iPhone 12 Pro models will enjoy a 50% hike in memory
With iOS, RAM released when an app is closed is immediately ready for use by another app. Thus, there is no GC on iOS and no need for as much RAM. While Android uses Java to make it easier for multiple manufacturers to develop Android phones, iOS doesn't have this problem because the same company that developed the software also designed and manufactured the phone it runs on. Thus, iOS is written in Swift.
The 2020 AMOLED iPhone models will all be powered by the A14 Bionic SoC. This chipset will be manufactured by TSMC using its 5nm process node. The foundry is going to be shipping 5nm chips during the second half of this year. The lower the process node, the higher the number of transistors that can be packed into an integrated circuit; more transistors inside lead to a more powerful and energy-efficient chip. So the A14 Bionic should show a nice increase in performance and battery life compared to the 7nm A13 Bionic.
Apple is also expected to repeat something this year that caught the public's attention last year. The 2020 iPhones will reportedly have their battery capacities increased again by a decent amount. One rumor that we don't see coming true this year is the one that calls for Apple to retire Face ID and the notch on the iPhone 12 Pro units and replace them with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is more likely that we will see that design change in September 2021.
1 Comment
1. capo745
Posts: 7; Member since: Mar 21, 2018
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):