iOS Apple

Here's the new 5.4" iPhone 12 sized up to the 11, Pro, and Max

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 03, 2020, 3:14 AM

Apple may be suffering from the coronavirus flu in China, closing shops and predicting at least a 10% drop in sales there, but its iPhone 12 lineup is coming along nicely, it seems, as a video comparing the three new models demonstrates.

Scheduled around those 3D-printed mockups that case makers use to design their wares based on factory CAD schematics, the comparison's most interesting part is, needless to say, how would the brand new 5.4" display size look next to the more orthodox diagonals.

Apple is heavily rumored to fill the last remaining size niche between the eventual 4.7" iPhone 9 that will ship this spring, and the 6.1" starting sizes of the fall crop, with something in-between and still powerful as the Pro models, that a lot of Apple fans have been clamoring for. 

Apple iPhone 12 vs Pro vs Max specs and features



Here's a recap of all the iPhone 12 models to expect this year, according to various analysts, including the famed Ming-Chi Kuo whose prediction are almost always spot-on. Judging by the leaked renders and videos, 2020 won't be that drastically different for the iPhone design school, at least at the front.

Ming-Chi Kuo (TF Securities)J.P. MorganRosenblatt Securities
Four new fall 2020 iPhone models:

iPhone 12 with a 5.4” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display, triple camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” OLED display, triple camera

Four new fall 2020 iPhone models:

iPhone 12 with a 5.4” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display, triple camera and ToF sensor
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” OLED display, triple camera and ToF sensor		Six new fall 2020 iPhone models:

iPhone 12 with a 6.1” LCD display
iPhone 12 Pro with a 5.4” OLED display and 4G/5G versions
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display and 4G/5G versions
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” display, 5G model

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro OS: iOS View Full specs
  • Display 6.1"
  • Processor Apple A14 Bionic, Hexa-core
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max OS: iOS View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Processor Apple A14 Bionic, Hexa-core

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

gakopep
Reply

1. gakopep

Posts: 6; Member since: 18 min ago

My last month's online earnings was $16953 just by doing very easy and simple job online from home. I am a full time student and doing this online work for 2 to 3 hrs daily online. Awesome job and earning from this are just amazing. Get this today and start making money by follow details here...... =HERE►   www.more55.com      ★★★COPY THIS SITE★★★  

posted on 16 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon

Popular stories

T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless