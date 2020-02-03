Here's the new 5.4" iPhone 12 sized up to the 11, Pro, and Max









Scheduled around those 3D-printed mockups that case makers use to design their wares based on factory CAD schematics, the comparison's most interesting part is, needless to say, how would the brand new 5.4" display size look next to the more orthodox diagonals.





Apple is heavily rumored to fill the last remaining size niche between the eventual 4.7" iPhone 9 that will ship this spring, and the 6.1" starting sizes of the fall crop, with something in-between and still powerful as the Pro models, that a lot of Apple fans have been clamoring for.





Apple iPhone 12 vs Pro vs Max specs and features









Here's a recap of all the iPhone 12 models to expect this year, according to various analysts, including the famed Ming-Chi Kuo whose prediction are almost always spot-on. Judging by the leaked renders and videos, 2020 won't be that drastically different for the iPhone design school, at least at the front.





Apple may be suffering from the coronavirus flu in China, closing shops and predicting at least a 10% drop in sales there, but its iPhone 12 lineup is coming along nicely, it seems, as a video comparing the three new models demonstrates.