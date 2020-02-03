Here's the new 5.4" iPhone 12 sized up to the 11, Pro, and Max
Apple may be suffering from the coronavirus flu in China, closing shops and predicting at least a 10% drop in sales there, but its iPhone 12 lineup is coming along nicely, it seems, as a video comparing the three new models demonstrates.
Apple iPhone 12 vs Pro vs Max specs and features
Here's a recap of all the iPhone 12 models to expect this year, according to various analysts, including the famed Ming-Chi Kuo whose prediction are almost always spot-on. Judging by the leaked renders and videos, 2020 won't be that drastically different for the iPhone design school, at least at the front.
|Ming-Chi Kuo (TF Securities)
|J.P. Morgan
|Rosenblatt Securities
|Four new fall 2020 iPhone models:
iPhone 12 with a 5.4” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display, triple camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” OLED display, triple camera
|Four new fall 2020 iPhone models:
iPhone 12 with a 5.4” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” OLED display, dual camera
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display, triple camera and ToF sensor
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” OLED display, triple camera and ToF sensor
|Six new fall 2020 iPhone models:
iPhone 12 with a 6.1” LCD display
iPhone 12 Pro with a 5.4” OLED display and 4G/5G versions
iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1” OLED display and 4G/5G versions
iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7” display, 5G model
1 Comment
1. gakopep
Posts: 6; Member since: 18 min ago
posted on 16 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):