Apple can’t outwait coronavirus, moves orders to manufacturers outside of China
When the trade war between the US and China got serious, manufacturers quickly started to look for new places to move some of their production in order to not lose their customers if things go south.
India and Vietnam were the biggest winners and although trade relationships between the States and China are seemingly mellowing down, the new factories might be just what’s needed to help with the coronavirus situation.
The whole reason Apple is feeling the heat is that unlike most other years that only see iPhones released in September, this year there’s an iPhone expected in March. We’re sure Apple executives have spent countless hours deciding exactly when to launch the iPhone 9 and having that schedule disturbed is out of the question.
Of course, Apple doesn’t comment on its upcoming releases, so even if there are delays, we’ll likely find out about them from the usual set of leakers on Twitter. All that’s left for us is to wait.
