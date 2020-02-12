MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
It’s official – Mobile World Congress 2020 won’t be happening later this month in Barcelona. The world’s largest tech conference has been canceled, GSMA has confirmed in a statement today.
The announcement follows an emergency meeting that concluded just minutes ago. The gathering was originally scheduled to take place Friday, but the huge number of withdrawals over the coronavirus outbreak forced the GSMA to rethink its strategy.
Huge telecom giants, which are arguably the backbone of MWC, have also pulled out. These include AT&T, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, NTT Docomo, Nokia, and Ericsson.
The GSMA will now focus on MWC Shanghai and MWC Los Angeles, which are scheduled to take place later this year. The event will not return to Barcelona until February 2021, with the GSMA deciding to completely cancel rather than postpone this year’s gathering.
2 Comments
3. Pssst3
Posts: 8; Member since: Sep 06, 2019
posted on 18 min ago 0
2. Mobilephile
Posts: 175; Member since: Nov 25, 2012
posted on 37 min ago 2
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):