Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer

Whether or not China's coronavirus outbreak will end up impacting the 2020 iPhone release schedule in any meaningful way, it seems pretty much guaranteed at this point that we won't have to wait until September to see Apple unveil its first handset of the year.









Free AirPods with early iPhone 9 orders?!









Even though we're almost certainly looking at a limited-time pre-order deal here, this is not something the Cupertino-based tech giant typically does. The same goes for Apple's major retail partners, and in case you're wondering, KT is South Korea's second-largest wireless service provider.





We probably shouldn't rule out the possibility that these images are not real or that they've somehow been manipulated. After all, it's also a little early to advertise an iPhone 9 release widely expected to take place sometime next month. Last but not least, even if the photos itself and the pre-sale bundle deal are legit, it seems highly unlikely that Apple would ever offer something similar in the Western Hemisphere. This is a company, mind you, that doesn't even include a fast charger with the iPhone 11 as standard.





iPhone 9 design, specs, and pricing - rumors and expectations









We're talking a single rear-facing camera, a centered Apple logo on the back, and most likely, a 4.7-inch screen with chunky bezels and a revived home button below it containing a conventional fingerprint scanner. Other rumored specs and features include a state-of-the-art Apple A13 Bionic processor borrowed from the iPhone 11 family, as well as the same battery found on the iPhone 8 that should nevertheless offer better endurance between charges than the iPhone SE









With the iPhone 8 likely to be discontinued on the heels of the iPhone 9 announcement, the new handset could slot in the same sub-$500 category as its forerunner. There's even a good chance the iPhone 9 will undercut the $450 and up iPhone 8 by starting at $399 in a 64GB storage variant.



