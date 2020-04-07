Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like

Nothing major, but still a welcome change



In order to achieve this smaller size, Apple was largely expected to move the in-ear speaker towards the edge of the frame to make more room for the Face ID sensors in the middle. But that hasn’t happened.



Instead, the Silicon Valley-based company appears to have successfully reduced the size of its Face ID system. Whether this will coincide with some upgrades in terms of speed and accuracy remain to be seen, however.



Shrinking down both Face ID and the notch are a necessary step this year, unlike previous. That’s because Apple is planning to add a LiDAR Scanner to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro.





Adding extra rear sensors doesn’t usually cause any major issues, but Apple’s latest implementation forces it to move the ultra-wide-angle camera to the top-right corner of the camera module. This, in turn, would cause an overlap with the current-gen Face ID sensors, hence the changes.

The new notch resembles an early iPhone 11 prototype notch

Rather interestingly, the new notch design looks virtually identical to the one being tested in early 2019 on one of several



What went on internally remains unclear at this stage, but Apple could have easily planned an introduction on the iPhone 11 Pro before scrapping the idea in favor of an iPhone 12 Pro debut in order to maximize the differences between the two models and make the latter seem like a bigger upgrade.



Another possibility is that the upgraded notch and Face ID technology simply wasn’t ready for the iPhone 11 Pro, forcing the company to delay it by one year.