iOS Apple

Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 07, 2020, 4:31 AM
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
We received word yesterday that Apple’s next-generation iPhone 12 lineup would feature a smaller notch. Now, less than two days after leaking the iPhone 12 Pro camera design, Twitter user @choco_bit  (via Jon Prosser) is back with a sketch that reveals the downsized notch.

Nothing major, but still a welcome change


The differences in size are far from anything drastic, as initially reported, but the changes are nevertheless still welcome and noticeable. Apple has been using the same notch since it introduced the iPhone X way back in 2017 and fans have been requesting a size reduction virtually every year since. 

In order to achieve this smaller size, Apple was largely expected to move the in-ear speaker towards the edge of the frame to make more room for the Face ID sensors in the middle. But that hasn’t happened.

Instead, the Silicon Valley-based company appears to have successfully reduced the size of its Face ID system. Whether this will coincide with some upgrades in terms of speed and accuracy remain to be seen, however.

Shrinking down both Face ID and the notch are a necessary step this year, unlike previous. That’s because Apple is planning to add a LiDAR Scanner to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Adding extra rear sensors doesn’t usually cause any major issues, but Apple’s latest implementation forces it to move the ultra-wide-angle camera to the top-right corner of the camera module. This, in turn, would cause an overlap with the current-gen Face ID sensors, hence the changes.

The new notch resembles an early iPhone 11 prototype notch


Rather interestingly, the new notch design looks virtually identical to the one being tested in early 2019 on one of several iPhone 11 Pro prototypes before it was scrapped. That indicates Apple may have been working on the required technology for over a year.

What went on internally remains unclear at this stage, but Apple could have easily planned an introduction on the iPhone 11 Pro before scrapping the idea in favor of an iPhone 12 Pro debut in order to maximize the differences between the two models and make the latter seem like a bigger upgrade.

Another possibility is that the upgraded notch and Face ID technology simply wasn’t ready for the iPhone 11 Pro, forcing the company to delay it by one year.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless