Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Nothing major, but still a welcome change
The differences in size are far from anything drastic, as initially reported, but the changes are nevertheless still welcome and noticeable. Apple has been using the same notch since it introduced the iPhone X way back in 2017 and fans have been requesting a size reduction virtually every year since.
Instead, the Silicon Valley-based company appears to have successfully reduced the size of its Face ID system. Whether this will coincide with some upgrades in terms of speed and accuracy remain to be seen, however.
Shrinking down both Face ID and the notch are a necessary step this year, unlike previous. That’s because Apple is planning to add a LiDAR Scanner to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro.
Adding extra rear sensors doesn’t usually cause any major issues, but Apple’s latest implementation forces it to move the ultra-wide-angle camera to the top-right corner of the camera module. This, in turn, would cause an overlap with the current-gen Face ID sensors, hence the changes.
The new notch resembles an early iPhone 11 prototype notch
Rather interestingly, the new notch design looks virtually identical to the one being tested in early 2019 on one of several iPhone 11 Pro prototypes before it was scrapped. That indicates Apple may have been working on the required technology for over a year.
What went on internally remains unclear at this stage, but Apple could have easily planned an introduction on the iPhone 11 Pro before scrapping the idea in favor of an iPhone 12 Pro debut in order to maximize the differences between the two models and make the latter seem like a bigger upgrade.
Another possibility is that the upgraded notch and Face ID technology simply wasn’t ready for the iPhone 11 Pro, forcing the company to delay it by one year.