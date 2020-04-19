Latest rumor has Apple releasing new AirPods next month
Back in February, we mentioned a rumored product that Apple was reportedly developing called the AirPods Pro Lite. This would be a less feature-packed version of the AirPods Pro that Apple launched last October. The big draw of the AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancellation which filters out ambient noise. Apple also added a Transparency mode that allows the user to hold the force sensor to let in outside noise on demand.
A new generation of AirPods could be unveiled very soon
So back in February, when we read that a new supplier was being added to those producing components for an Apple AirPods Lite, our eyes sprung out of our sockets like one of those cartoon foxes. Such a device then seemed to be closer to reality. And that is even more the case now that tech analyst Jon Prosser disseminated a tweet today stating that the "new AirPods are ready to go."
Prosser sees Apple unwrapping the latest version of the earbuds alongside the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro next month. He also sees Apple unveiling new premium over-the-ear headphones during the streamed version of WWDC that we expect to see in June. There still is the matter of Apple's UWB based tracking system dubbed AirTags; these finally might see the light of day during the WWDC stream.
Prosser also sees a BeatsX-esque version of the AirPods being introduced in September-October. You might recall that last month, the analyst shared some images of Target's inventory system that showed a device curiously named "Apple AirPods (X Generation)," priced at $399.99. Apple is also supposed to be working on a revamped AirPower charging mat. No, really. However, the timing is uncertain and a release this year could be too much to ask for.
The wireless Bluetooth AirPods are part of Apple's fastest-growing unit called Wearables, Home and accessories. Two of the company's most popular devices are part of this division, the Apple Watch, and the AirPods. The former is the most popular timepiece in the world even beating out those snooty Swiss watches that are advertised in glossy high-fashion magazines. The other device is, of course, the AirPods.
Apple's supply chain says that they expect the firm to ship 90 million pairs of AirPods this year despite the coronavirus outbreak. That would be a 50% hike from the 60 million pair that the tech giant delivered last year. The currently available second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro are available from the online Apple Store (Apple.com) or the app version of the store found (where else) in the App Store.
Finding a pair of AirPods earlier this year was almost as difficult as finding toilet paper is now. And both can be blamed on the coronavirus outbreak. With China said to be in recovery mode, assembly lines are believed to be ready to run at full speed allowing Apple to announce another generation of AirPods as soon as next month.