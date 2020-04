Latest rumor has Apple releasing new AirPods next month

Back in February, we mentioned a rumored product that Apple was reportedly developing called the AirPods Pro Lite . This would be a less feature-packed version of the AirPods Pro that Apple launched last October. The big draw of the AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancellation which filters out ambient noise. Apple also added a Transparency mode that allows the user to hold the force sensor to let in outside noise on demand.





Other premium features found on the AirPods Pro include three different ear tips (small, medium, and large) for a more customizable fit and protection from sweat and water (the device carries an IPX4 certification rating). And for $249, you also get the wireless charging case right out of the box.

A new generation of AirPods could be unveiled very soon











So what might we see with the AirPods Pro Lite? Most likely this device would not feature Active Noise Cancellation nor the Transparency mode. They could come with the customizable tips, the water and sweat resistance, and the wireless charging case. Of course, the pricing would be adjusted lower to reflect the lessened capabilities of the earbuds . And we wouldn't be surprised if the AirPods Pro Lite simply was launched as the third-generation AirPods replacing the version that was released in March 2019.











Prosser sees Apple unwrapping the latest version of the earbuds alongside the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro next month. He also sees Apple unveiling new premium over-the-ear headphones during the streamed version of WWDC that we expect to see in June. There still is the matter of Apple's UWB based tracking system dubbed AirTags ; these finally might see the light of day during the WWDC stream.





Prosser also sees a BeatsX-esque version of the AirPods being introduced in September-October. You might recall that last month, the analyst shared some images of Target's inventory system that showed a device curiously named "Apple AirPods (X Generation)," priced at $399.99. Apple is also supposed to be working on a revamped AirPower charging mat. No, really. However, the timing is uncertain and a release this year could be too much to ask for.





The wireless Bluetooth AirPods are part of Apple's fastest-growing unit called Wearables, Home and accessories. Two of the company's most popular devices are part of this division, the Apple Watch , and the AirPods. The former is the most popular timepiece in the world even beating out those snooty Swiss watches that are advertised in glossy high-fashion magazines. The other device is, of course, the AirPods.





Apple's supply chain says that they expect the firm to ship 90 million pairs of AirPods this year despite the coronavirus outbreak. That would be a 50% hike from the 60 million pair that the tech giant delivered last year. The currently available second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro are available from the online Apple Store (Apple.com) or the app version of the store found (where else) in the App Store.