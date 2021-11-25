Notification Center

Incredible Black Friday deal knocks 256GB iPhone 11 Pro down to $36 (no trade-in needed)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredible Black Friday deal knocks 256GB iPhone 11 Pro down to $36 (no trade-in needed)
Released more than two years ago, the iPhone 11 Pro is probably nowhere near the top of many holiday shopping lists right now. That's mainly because the Apple A13 Bionic oldie is not available in a whole lot of places anymore, at least not in brand-new condition.

At the right price, of course, this bad boy is still way more desirable than the second-gen iPhone SE, for instance, not to mention basically every Android mid-ranger you can possibly think of.

Available back in the day for $999 and up, the 5.8-inch handset that's somehow only slightly larger than the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020) overall is currently on sale starting at a measly $36. Yes, that's thirty-six US bucks (!) for your choice of a 64 or 256GB storage variant (!!) with (almost) no strings attached (!!!).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

64GB, Midnight Green, Monthly Installments and Bill Credits

$24 off (96%)
$1 /mo
$25
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

256GB, Various Colors, Monthly Installments and Bill Credits

$28 off (97%)
$1
$29
Buy at AT&T

In case you're wondering how any of that is possible, the short answer is thanks to AT&T's Turkey Day generosity. Technically, this is obviously a Black Friday 2021 deal you're looking at here, but unsurprisingly, stocks are limited, so we wouldn't exactly be shocked if the carrier runs out of inventory ahead of the actual big day.

Predictably enough, you do need to sign up for a lengthy installment agreement and be fine with monthly bill credits to take advantage of this absolutely incredible promotion, but on the bright side, there are no device trade-ins or number port-ins involved and both new and existing customers seem to be eligible for a total discount of up to $1014.

If we understand AT&T's terms and conditions correctly, new service lines aren't even mandatory, although you will have to "activate or maintain" postpaid unlimited wireless service on your account.

Bill credits will be applied to said account over a period of 36 months in the amount of $864 for an iPhone 11 Pro unit with 64 gigs of internal storage space or the aforementioned $1014 if you choose to go the 256GB route, which you should totally do.

Both models will deliver outstanding value for your (pocket) money, rocking a triple rear-facing camera system, stunning Super Retina XDR OLED display, state-of-the-art Face ID recognition technology, and excellent battery life.

No, you won't get 5G speeds in exchange for your $1 a month (after credits), but, well, we are talking about an otherwise impressive device through and through setting you back... $1 a month. If there was ever a no-brainer Black Friday offer to jump on as soon as possible, this absolute (and almost literal) steal definitely fits that description.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs
Review
9.4
User reviews
9.2
97%off $1 Special AT&T Deal Special Amazon $250off $800 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

