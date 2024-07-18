Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at their lowest price even after Prime Day
You snooze, you lose. The age-old adage doesn't seem to apply to quite possibly the hottest mobile tech deals this summer, which were kicked off bright and early Tuesday morning by Amazon, kept live for a full 48 hours, and now... extended for an unknown period of time, at least as far as certain products are concerned.
You probably need to hurry this time around if you want to get the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Pro headphones at a record low price, and unlike Amazon's non-Prime-exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, this one does come with a predictable and somewhat inconvenient special requirement.
That's right, only Prime members can slash a colossal 180 bucks (or 51 percent) off the $349.99 list price of this Apple-made AirPods Max alternative with state-of-the-art adaptive active noise cancellation technology and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
Released around a year ago, these puppies are clearly better than the younger Beats Solo 4, continuing to bid for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world while costing just a little bit more than the top budget headphones options out there.
There are obviously not a lot of similarly affordable audio products that offer the aforementioned super-premium features, with the 40-hour battery life rating of the Beats Studio Pro also being very hard to trump... at any price. Powered by a "proprietary Beats platform" rather than an Apple W1, W2, or H2 chip, the relatively low-cost but decidedly high-end cans are arguably not as advanced in all departments as some of their $300+ rivals.
But that's what makes today's post-Prime Day 2024 promotion special, with the new and improved $180 discount helping the Beats Studio Pro strike a nearly flawless balance between affordability and capabilities. The design is certainly not bad either, providing "all-day" comfort with UltraPlush over-ear cushions while making no compromises whatsoever from a premium style standpoint.
