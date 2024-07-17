Prime Day makes Apple's Beats Solo 4 ridiculously affordable just two months after release





For instance, the For instance, the Beats Solo 4 are barely a couple of months old, and despite costing a fairly reasonable $199.95 right off the bat, these premium-looking on-ear headphones can already be purchased for 80 bucks less than that with an Amazon Prime membership.

Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required $80 off (40%) $119 95 $199 95 Buy at Amazon













Apart from the brand recognition and unquestionably stylish design, the key selling point here appears to be a virtually unrivaled 50-hour battery life rating, followed by surprisingly advanced personalized spatial audio tech with dynamic head tracking support. If you hurry, you can choose from three snazzy color options at the same unbeatable $80 discount, and even though you're looking at an Apple-made product here, both Android and iOS compatibility are natively provided to guarantee wide appeal and universal usability.





The Beats Solo 4 can even deliver high-res lossless audio via a good old fashioned 3.5mm or a more modern USB-C cord, and the top-of-the-line Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity means that you should be able to pair these bad boys to your phone from a pretty generous distance without worrying about frequent dropouts. Simply put, the bang for buck factor is essentially irresistible... at least if you hurry and make your purchase before the Prime Day 2024 festival wraps up.