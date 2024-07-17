Prime Day makes Apple's Beats Solo 4 ridiculously affordable just two months after release

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Do you know how you sometimes have to wait one or two years to see new iPhones and iPads score truly significant discounts at major US retailers? That's definitely not the case for Apple-made earbuds and headphones, and if we're talking about Beats-branded products, deep price cuts often come mere weeks after their commercial debut.

For instance, the Beats Solo 4 are barely a couple of months old, and despite costing a fairly reasonable $199.95 right off the bat, these premium-looking on-ear headphones can already be purchased for 80 bucks less than that with an Amazon Prime membership.

Beats Solo 4

Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$80 off (40%)
$119 95
$199 95
Buy at Amazon

This extraordinary 40 percent Prime Day discount is unsurprisingly scheduled to end later today (along with so many other amazing offers on so many popular devices across multiple categories), improving on an already phenomenal promotion with no special requirements from last month by $10.

At their new record low price, the Solo 4 might just be the absolute best Bluetooth wireless headphones you can buy this summer despite lacking state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and a few other super-premium features supported by the costlier AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM5, or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Apart from the brand recognition and unquestionably stylish design, the key selling point here appears to be a virtually unrivaled 50-hour battery life rating, followed by surprisingly advanced personalized spatial audio tech with dynamic head tracking support. If you hurry, you can choose from three snazzy color options at the same unbeatable $80 discount, and even though you're looking at an Apple-made product here, both Android and iOS compatibility are natively provided to guarantee wide appeal and universal usability.

The Beats Solo 4 can even deliver high-res lossless audio via a good old fashioned 3.5mm or a more modern USB-C cord, and the top-of-the-line Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity means that you should be able to pair these bad boys to your phone from a pretty generous distance without worrying about frequent dropouts. Simply put, the bang for buck factor is essentially irresistible... at least if you hurry and make your purchase before the Prime Day 2024 festival wraps up.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

