 Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices (today only)
Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices (today only)

Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices (today only)
If you feel like today's best wireless earbuds are... not imaginative enough to command higher than, say, $150 prices, you're probably overjoyed to hear that Apple's long overdue second-gen AirPods Pro could bring a few truly game-changing technologies and features to the table this fall.

While undoubtedly expensive (especially if they do end up integrating things like heart rate monitoring and hearing aid functionality), the impending arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 is also good news for bargain hunters. That's because the first edition, released back in 2019, is likely to get deeper and deeper discounts in more and more places in the near future.

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 99
Buy at Woot

Of course, at least at the moment, it's hard to imagine a better deal than a $129.99 pair of these noise-cancelling bad boys with a 90-day warranty included. That's a whopping 120 bucks under the AirPods Pro's "regular" brand-new price, although it's very rare nowadays to see Apple's oldies (but undeniable goodies) actually fetch the full $250.

Be that as it may and despite obviously not being fair to compare new and refurbished prices, this 24-hour-only Woot promotion is pretty much impossible to beat right now, undercutting, for instance, Best Buy's current Geek Squad certified refurbished offer by a cool 20 bucks.

Because so many different retailers have sold the AirPods Pro at special prices so many times over the last nine months or so, we can't be certain this is the absolute best deal ever, but it's surely in a top... three. Unfortunately, you'll need to make do with a conventional wireless charging case this time around rather than one supporting advanced MagSafe technology, but other than that, there doesn't seem to be anything "wrong" with the ultra-affordable noise-cancelling buds on sale here today.

You're looking at fully functional refurbs "inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage" while packing batteries "tested to work at minimum 85% capacity." What more could you possibly want at just 130 bucks?

