Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Prevent losing your AirPods in the first place

Open the Find My app and choose the Devices tab or the Items tab. Select your missing device or item. Scroll down to Lost Mode and select Enable. Follow the onscreen steps if you want your contact information to display on your missing device or item, or if you want to enter a custom message asking the finder of your missing device to contact you. Select Activate.

Another AirPods quality of life feature is receiving a notification for when you leave your AirPods behind. This will happen whenever your headphones leave the Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The feature is active for 24 hours after the last time you used the AirPods and won’t activate if you are in a ‘significant location like at home or work.’If you get in the unlucky situation of having to use it, these are the steps you need to take to turn on Lost Mode as described on Apple’s support page Now, Apple is yet to provide a way for users to update their AirPods manually. Your best shot at “forcing” this to happen automatically is to put your AirPods Pro or Airpods Max in their case while connected to your iPhone. Although, even if you don’t take this approach, the headphones will passively update at some point while being used.