Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max0
Until now, the ability to track Apple’s more premium AirPods through the Find My app was a bit limited. It only showed you the last location the headphones got paired with your iPhone. If you’ve had to deal with lost AirPods, you probably know that this method is often not sufficient to find them.
What is Lost Mode and how does it work?
What Lost Mode offers is a much more capable tracking system for both the AirPods Pro and Max. Simply put, it is identical to that of the AirTags. With Lost Mode turned on, your headphones will regularly send out a Bluetooth signal, which any other Apple device in range can detect and report to the Find My network. The final result is an indicator on your map, showing you the location of your device.
Prevent losing your AirPods in the first place
Another AirPods quality of life feature is receiving a notification for when you leave your AirPods behind. This will happen whenever your headphones leave the Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The feature is active for 24 hours after the last time you used the AirPods and won’t activate if you are in a ‘significant location like at home or work.’
- Open the Find My app and choose the Devices tab or the Items tab.
- Select your missing device or item.
- Scroll down to Lost Mode and select Enable.
- Follow the onscreen steps if you want your contact information to display on your missing device or item, or if you want to enter a custom message asking the finder of your missing device to contact you.
- Select Activate.
Now, Apple is yet to provide a way for users to update their AirPods manually. Your best shot at “forcing” this to happen automatically is to put your AirPods Pro or Airpods Max in their case while connected to your iPhone. Although, even if you don’t take this approach, the headphones will passively update at some point while being used.