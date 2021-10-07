AirPods Pro get Conversation Boost feature with the most recent firmware update

AirPods Pro now support "Conversation Boost"

With Conversation Boost, you should be able to understand people speaking to you when you have your AirPods Pro in your ears, even if you don't pause your music listening or even if you are in a very noisy environment.







How to turn on Conversation Boost for AirPods Pro (step by step)

Check if AirPods Pro are updated to firmware 4A400 (iPhone Settings > Bluetooth > tap “i” next to your AirPods Pro > About > Version) On iPhone, open Settings then swipe down and top on Accessibility Swipe down and choose AirPods (the section is found under Physical and Motor) Then tap Audio Accessibility Settings, tap the toggle Headphone Accommodations at the top Choose Custom Audio Setup and follow the prompts In the end, under Customize Transparency Mode, swipe to the bottom and toggle Conversation Boost Done

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max now have Lost Mode

iOS 15 had some rocky start with controls for AirPods

