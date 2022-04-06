 Moderate AirPods 3 success suggests Apple could soon discontinue the AirPods Pro - PhoneArena

Accessories Apple Audio

Moderate AirPods 3 success suggests Apple could soon discontinue the AirPods Pro

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With so many of its rivals offering super-premium features at incredibly competitive prices for quite some time before October 2021, it was genuinely surprising to see Apple unveil the third-gen AirPods without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation.

At $179, the Cupertino-based tech giant felt a revised design, slightly improved battery life, and spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking would be enough to distinguish the non-Pro AirPods 3 from their predecessors, which surprisingly or not, lived on at reduced prices with your choice of a wired or wireless charging case bundled in.

That may not have proven the wisest business decision in Apple's recent history, at least according to the all-knowing Ming-Chi Kuo, who seems to squarely lay the blame at the AirPods 2's door for the moderate success of their sequel.

Insufficient upgrades, insufficient mass appeal


That's right, the AirPods 3 are apparently not as popular as some of you might have expected and their manufacturers had undoubtedly hoped for, prompting Apple to cut production orders by 30 percent or more for this year's second and third quarters.


In a nutshell, Kuo believes consumers are unimpressed with the aforementioned selling points of the newest AirPods version, which are not deemed important enough to warrant 50 bucks more than the previous generation.

Of course, the price gap can be even greater if you don't have a problem opting for the second-gen AirPods with a good old fashioned wired charging case included, which are currently available for a whopping $60 under their original $159 MSRP.

For their part, the AirPods 3 have actually also been discounted pretty frequently and drastically since making their commercial debut just a few months back, which might explain why they initially found decent success, reportedly leading the entire TWS (true wireless stereo) market during the final quarter of last year.

Amazon is only selling the third-gen AirPods at $9 less than usual at the time of this writing, and in general, US deals on this particular model have become weaker and fewer in recent weeks.

Gear up for the $250 AirPods Pro 2!


Naturally, Apple's overall supremacy in the global true wireless earbuds industry is unlikely to be threatened anytime soon, but in terms of sales growth, Samsung had a much better year in 2021 thanks to the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro.


That means a change in AirPods release strategy may well be in the pipeline, with the long overdue Pro 2 model widely expected to come out at some point in the second half of 2022 and its noise-cancelling forerunner likely to be immediately discontinued.

That should help Apple avoid a repeat of the current "failed product segmentation" situation, especially if the AirPods Pro 2 will not bring activity tracking features or anything truly innovative to the table, which seems to be the likeliest theory at the moment.

The already weakening AirPods 3 demand also suggests Apple will probably not charge more than $249 for any future members of the market-leading true wireless earbuds family until something groundbreaking materializes, which is... not necessarily bad news.

The best AirPods to buy in 2022: Updated March
Jan 25, 2022, 4:34 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Apple Support video shows you how to find your missing AirPods
Jan 06, 2022, 1:28 AM, by Alan Friedman
Top analyst Kuo leaks more information about the AirPods Pro 2 and its charging case

Jan 02, 2022, 11:24 AM, by Alan Friedman
Jan 02, 2022, 11:24 AM, by Alan Friedman
The AirPods Pro 2 could be announced in late 2022, says industry analyst
Dec 08, 2021, 2:46 AM, by Iskra Petrova
AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
Nov 01, 2021, 4:18 AM, by Rado Minkov
AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
Nov 01, 2021, 8:26 AM, by Rado Minkov

