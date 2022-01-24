AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time

AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Quick, before they run out—grab your AirPods Pro and AirPods here!
Last week, the AirPods Pro model with a MagSafe charging case saw a 24% discount ($59), but now that number has gone even higher, reaching up to 28% ($69). They are a solid all-rounder when it comes to earbuds and a great upgrade over the regular AirPods.
The AirPods Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out those annoying sounds for when you want to focus. Additionally, there is also a transparency mode that enhances surrounding sounds so that you can stay aware while enjoying your content.
If you don’t find yourself needing the extra features the Pro model brings, the regular second-gen AirPods (2019) are still a great option, especially with their current 37% ($59) discount.
Given that they fit into the “under $100” segment with this offer, you likely won’t find a better fit of earbuds for your iPhone than these 2nd-gen AirPods. Just like the Pro model, they also come with 24h of use with the charging case and all the base features such as in-ear detection, “Hey Siri” support, and more.
If you weren’t ready for either of these during last year’s holiday season, maybe now is the perfect time to get them for a good price! Keep in mind, though, there is also the AirPods 3, which are out now, and a new AirPods Pro version coming later this year.