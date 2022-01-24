AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time

Notification Center

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Recently we got to see one of the rarest of occasions—an Apple product, the AirPods Pro, getting a decent discount outside of the holidays season. Well, there must be a double rainbow outside with unicorns flying above them because the AirPods Pro deal on Amazon just got even better, with the 2nd-gen AirPods joining the part as well.

Quick, before they run out—grab your AirPods Pro and AirPods here!

Apple AirPods Pro

$69 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$59 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


Last week, the AirPods Pro model with a MagSafe charging case saw a 24% discount ($59), but now that number has gone even higher, reaching up to 28% ($69). They are a solid all-rounder when it comes to earbuds and a great upgrade over the regular AirPods.

The AirPods Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out those annoying sounds for when you want to focus. Additionally, there is also a transparency mode that enhances surrounding sounds so that you can stay aware while enjoying your content.

Other features include Apple’s Spatial Audio which provides a 3D feeling sound that seems to surround you. They are sweat, water-resistant, and come with rubber ear tips that help with comfort and stay firmly in your ears even as you move around. The MagSafe charging case provides up to 24 hours of total listening time.

If you don’t find yourself needing the extra features the Pro model brings, the regular second-gen AirPods (2019) are still a great option, especially with their current 37% ($59) discount.

Given that they fit into the “under $100” segment with this offer, you likely won’t find a better fit of earbuds for your iPhone than these 2nd-gen AirPods. Just like the Pro model, they also come with 24h of use with the charging case and all the base features such as in-ear detection, “Hey Siri” support, and more.

If you weren’t ready for either of these during last year’s holiday season, maybe now is the perfect time to get them for a good price! Keep in mind, though, there is also the AirPods 3, which are out now, and a new AirPods Pro version coming later this year.

