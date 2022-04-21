 Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are on sale at unbeatable prices (today only) - PhoneArena
Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are on sale at unbeatable prices (today only)

Adrian Diaconescu
While refurbished AirPods Pro deals have been around for a fairly long time already, Apple's newest non-Pro true wireless earbuds are... well, not really old enough for deep discounts in refurb condition to be a very common occurrence.

Today is however one of the rare instances in which bargain hunters can choose between the third-gen "regular" AirPods and first (and only) AirPods Pro edition at excellent prices of $119.99 and $139.99 respectively.

Both products come with a 90-day Woot warranty and "like-new" functionality, as well as "minimal" cosmetic damage that shouldn't be noticeable unless you try hard and look very closely for it. Bottom line, you should be able to easily fool your friends into thinking you can afford a brand-new pair of Apple's best true wireless earbuds with or without active noise cancellation.

In case you're wondering, the AirPods Pro made their commercial debut all the way back in 2019 at a recommended price of $249, nowadays fetching anywhere between 175 and 200 bucks in brand-new condition at retailers like Woot parent Amazon.

Before getting too excited about this particular refurbished "deal of the day", you should note that the AirPods Pro version currently sold at $139.99 a pair seems to come bundled with a traditional wireless charging case rather than one supporting modern MagSafe technology.

Meanwhile, the $119.99 AirPods 3 are fully equipped with all of the latest functionalities and capabilities around, which includes spatial audio and dynamic head tracking in addition to MagSafe charging but not active noise cancellation. Don't forget you have (less than) 24 hours to act if you're tempted by any of these two very compelling refurbished offers, one of which is pretty much unprecedented as far as we know.

