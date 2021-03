Leaked AirPods 3 renders and photos show off new design, lack of silicone tips

Future buyers of AirPods 3 can expect shorter stems and a more compact charging case. These should be some of the best true wireless earbuds around, but to keep costs down and differentiate them from AirPods Pro, there are some important differences.Arguably the most important one relates to the ear tips. Whereas AirPods Pro feature replaceable silicone buds, these third-gen AirPods use a universal plastic in-ear design, much like the one found on current-gen AirPods, that can’t be changed or swapped.On the inside, Apple is expected to include an upgraded audio chip. A bigger battery that’d enable longer battery life would be welcome too, although it’s far from guaranteed at this stage.