More clues appear pointing to lossless audio for Apple Music
At the beginning of this month, we passed along a rumor about Apple Music. Namely, the music streamer apparently plans on adding a new tier of service with enhanced audio quality, something that the competition has already been doing. In the iOS 14.6 Developer Beta, code was discovered that mentioned keywords like "Dolby Atmos," "Dolby Audio," and "Lossless."
High-res Lossless streams at up to 192kHz audio with 48kHz used in standard Lossless. Both will use Apple's lossless ALAC codec while the high-quality service will employ Apple's non-Lossless AAC codec.
If the new tier of Apple Music isn't released by May, we should hear more about the lossless audio options during the virtual WWDC 2021 developer conference that will kick off on June 7th.