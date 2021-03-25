Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The latest killer AirPods Pro deal comes with a 'standard' AirPods promo thrown in for good measure

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2021, 7:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another day, another huge AirPods Pro discount available for a limited time only at a trusted US retailer. Following in Best Buy's footsteps, Woot is currently charging a measly $159.99 for Apple's extremely popular noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds in refurbished condition, which compares quite favorably to the arguably excessive $249 list price of a brand-new pair of AirPods Pros.

Of course, you can easily save a little bit of money on new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pro units nowadays as well, but at the time of this writing, for instance, the best Amazon and Best Buy can do is take a modest $30 and $20 respectively off the aforementioned MSRP.

Owned by none other than Amazon, Woot can bump up its parent company's markdown to a cool 90 bucks, and all you have to sacrifice is your typical 1-year manufacturer warranty. Instead, you'll only be getting 90-day seller coverage (if you hurry), as well as flawless functionality and a "minimum" of 85 percent battery capacity.

In theory, the killer new AirPods Pro deal should last through the end of the day, but if history is any indication, Woot could well run out of its deeply discounted inventory much earlier than that. The same goes for a less frequent non-Pro second-gen AirPods promotion, allowing you to score Apple's "standard" true wireless earbuds (with a wired charging case included) in exchange for only $99.99 in refurbished condition.

That's down from the $159 regular price and the $129 currently charged by Amazon, for instance, for a brand-new AirPods 2 pair with no active noise cancellation technology on deck.

Both the second-gen AirPods and the first-gen AirPods Pro come with top-notch audio quality, mind you, not to mention phenomenal wireless connectivity and iOS integration, and well, not-so-amazing battery life compared to some of Samsung's new and old alternatives.

