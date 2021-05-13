Latest rumor calls for Apple AirPods 3 to be released on May 18th



According to a Twitter tipster named Luke Miani, Apple could be all ready to unveil the third-generation AirPods on May 18th. Back in March, the word from TF International's reliable analyst Ming Chi-Kuo was to expect the third series of Apple's true wireless stereo (TWS) Bluetooth powered earphones to take the stage during the calendar third quarter which runs from July through September.





Released images suggest that the third-gen AirPods will feature shorter stems while keeping the typical universal in-ear design. A bigger battery is also a possibility although integrating the larger noise-cancellation technology with the phone could make things more difficult for Apple.





The AirPods are the most popular in-ear accessory available today and the most copied. Right now there is the possibility that the second-generation AirPods Pro model will arrive at the same time as the AirPods 3 arrives. However, Apple is believed to have some problems fitting the noise cancellation tech into a smaller package which means that the final design for the device might be slightly less ambitious.





Hits Daily Double says that Apple is working on its own high-fidelity streaming audio plan that will be announced alongside the release of the third-gen AirPods. Apple might wait until WWDC on June 7th to announce the high-fidelity audio plan. Meanwhile, Miani notes that the AirPods 3 could be already to go and Apple is just awaiting the dissemination of a new press release to announce the release of the device.

