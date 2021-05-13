Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Apps Wearables Music

Latest rumor calls for Apple AirPods 3 to be released on May 18th

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 14, 2021, 12:04 AM
Latest rumor calls for Apple AirPods 3 to be released on May 18th
According to a Twitter tipster named Luke Miani, Apple could be all ready to unveil the third-generation AirPods on May 18th. Back in March, the word from TF International's reliable analyst Ming Chi-Kuo was to expect the third series of Apple's true wireless stereo (TWS) Bluetooth powered earphones to take the stage during the calendar third quarter which runs from July through September.

Released images suggest that the third-gen AirPods will feature shorter stems while keeping the typical universal in-ear design. A bigger battery is also a possibility although integrating the larger noise-cancellation technology with the phone could make things more difficult for Apple.

The AirPods are the most popular in-ear accessory available today and the most copied. Right now there is the possibility that the second-generation AirPods Pro model will arrive at the same time as the AirPods 3 arrives. However, Apple is believed to have some problems fitting the noise cancellation tech into a smaller package which means that the final design for the device might be slightly less ambitious.

Hits Daily Double says that Apple is working on its own high-fidelity streaming audio plan that will be announced alongside the release of the third-gen AirPods. Apple might wait until WWDC on June 7th to announce the high-fidelity audio plan. Meanwhile, Miani notes that the AirPods 3 could be already to go and Apple is just awaiting the dissemination of a new press release to announce the release of the device.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Judge's idea for a compromise in Epic v. Apple case is not received well by both firms
by Alan Friedman,  4
Judge's idea for a compromise in Epic v. Apple case is not received well by both firms
Disney+ blows past 100 million subscriber milestone even as its growth starts to slow down
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Disney+ blows past 100 million subscriber milestone even as its growth starts to slow down
Twitter DM search feature expands from iOS to Android after almost two years
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Twitter DM search feature expands from iOS to Android after almost two years
Lenovo's next Android tablet has something no Apple iPad currently offers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
Lenovo's next Android tablet has something no Apple iPad currently offers
These are the features iOS users want to see on the new 5G iPhone 13 series
by Alan Friedman,  6
These are the features iOS users want to see on the new 5G iPhone 13 series
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
by Joshua Swingle,  26
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Featured stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless