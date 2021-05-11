Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
May 11, 2021, 7:41 AM
Best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021: what to expect
Prime Day 2021 is now fast approaching, coming sometime in June this summer. And you better be prepared and know what to expect when the shopping frenzy begins. If you’ve set your eyes on a gorgeous new pair of Apple AirPods, you may want to look for appropriate deals so you can get them at the best price you can. And, what better way to do that than to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day will most likely have a plethora of good deals on Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and we hope, we will also see the AirPods Max discounted, despite being the newest addition to Apple’s earphones lineup. The great thing is that Prime Day is not limited to discounts on Amazon: other retailers usually slash prices as well, to match the competition. This article will explore what you can expect in terms of AirPods deals and sales this Prime Day.

AirPods Max Amazon Prime Day deals: what to expect


Well, the AirPods Max were released only a couple of months ago, back in December, but when June hits, they will be celebrating their six-month anniversary, so to speak. This means it may be reasonable to expect some discounts on Prime Day. However, keep in mind that Apple products, especially hot and premium ones, rarely get enormous discounts on Prime Day.

Best Buy, Walmart, and Target may as well also have their shopping events on Prime Day, and that’s a practice the retailers have been following for years now. The shopping events over at Walmart or Best Buy may have a different name than Prime Day, but great deals to compete with Amazon will be present.

Another option for an AirPods Max discount that we might see on Prime Day is refurbished units. If you’re willing to go for a renewed pair of premium over-the-ear headphones by Apple, here’s where we could see a more generous discount. Generally, going that route is a good strategy, given the fact that the renewed products have been made to look and work like brand new.

AirPods Pro deals for Prime Day: what to expect


The situation with AirPods Pro Prime Day deals should be the same as what we talked about in the previous section. As a rule of thumb, we know Apple products don’t get the highest discounts ever on Prime Day. Last year, the AirPods Pro saw a discount of around $50 at Amazon, so they were $199 instead of their retail price of $249.

A deeper discount may be available for refurbished AirPods Pro. However, don’t expect more than a $100 discount, maybe something in the likes of $50-$70 on a refurbished unit.

Regular AirPods Prime Day deals


As Amazon Prime Day will be happening in June, we most likely won’t have the third-gen AirPods available yet. This means that we will see discounts on the AirPods with regular charging case and the AirPods with wireless charging case.

Last year, the first and second-gen AirPods had discounts of around $30-$50 over at Amazon. Some of these discounts were matched by other retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy. That’s not a crazy big discount, and similar discounts can be found outside Prime Day as well. However, it is still something, and surprises are still possible (although unlikely).

Some AirPods deals available right now


Well, in case you decide to not wait for Prime Day, there are still some options you may want to look at. As stated earlier, we have an article exploring the best AirPods deals right now.

