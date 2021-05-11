Best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021: what to expect
AirPods Max Amazon Prime Day deals: what to expect
Best Buy, Walmart, and Target may as well also have their shopping events on Prime Day, and that’s a practice the retailers have been following for years now. The shopping events over at Walmart or Best Buy may have a different name than Prime Day, but great deals to compete with Amazon will be present.
Another option for an AirPods Max discount that we might see on Prime Day is refurbished units. If you’re willing to go for a renewed pair of premium over-the-ear headphones by Apple, here’s where we could see a more generous discount. Generally, going that route is a good strategy, given the fact that the renewed products have been made to look and work like brand new.
AirPods Pro deals for Prime Day: what to expect
A deeper discount may be available for refurbished AirPods Pro. However, don’t expect more than a $100 discount, maybe something in the likes of $50-$70 on a refurbished unit.
Regular AirPods Prime Day deals
Last year, the first and second-gen AirPods had discounts of around $30-$50 over at Amazon. Some of these discounts were matched by other retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy. That’s not a crazy big discount, and similar discounts can be found outside Prime Day as well. However, it is still something, and surprises are still possible (although unlikely).
Some AirPods deals available right now
Well, in case you decide to not wait for Prime Day, there are still some options you may want to look at. As stated earlier, we have an article exploring the best AirPods deals right now.
