Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Best Buy's top Apple AirPods Pro deal is back on for a presumably limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2021, 2:25 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy's top Apple AirPods Pro deal is back on for a presumably limited time
If you happen to be in the market for a nice pair of high-end true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology this weekend, it looks like you'll have to make a pretty tough decision. Both Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro and Samsung's leader-contending Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale at lower than usual prices simultaneously, and there's a good chance the two killer new deals will expire at around the same time as well.

While the rare Buds Pro offer we told you about earlier today is guaranteed to end in a few hours, Best Buy's renewed AirPods Pro deal could theoretically last a little longer... or not. Unlike the retailer's identical $70 discount from last month, which was explicitly listed as a 24-hour-only thing, this new one depends entirely on how compelling you'll find these refurbished bad boys at $179.99 a pair.

If history is any indication, stocks will be depleted fairly quickly, especially given the reliability of Best Buy's Geek Squad certified program. In a nutshell, you're looking at fully functional audio accessories here in almost flawless cosmetic condition, including "thoroughly cleaned" parts and restored to their original factory settings.

These "like-new" refurbs are just 10 bucks costlier than Woot's all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Buds Pro units, as well as a whopping $40 cheaper than the brand-new AirPods Pro currently available at a modest $30 discount on Amazon, for instance.

In other words, this is arguably not a completely irresistible promotion, especially when considering the fast-approaching rumored release of the non-Pro AirPods 3 with ANC capabilities, but it's also not something professional bargain hunters can afford to simply ignore.

There's obviously no way to know if you'll be able to save more than 70 bucks anytime soon on refurbished AirPods Pros with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, stellar overall sound quality, and... decent battery life at a major retailer like Best Buy, so it might be wise to remember that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is 'cheaper' than ever
Popular stories
Expires in - 10h 8minFinally, a good deal on Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro
Popular stories
Best deals this week: free Galaxy S20 FE and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch SE discount, and more
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 10hBelieve it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
Who needs a Galaxy Note 21 when Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is so incredibly affordable?
Popular stories
Pandora to offer an enhanced experience to T-Mobile customers

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless