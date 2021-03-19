Best Buy's top Apple AirPods Pro deal is back on for a presumably limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If history is any indication, stocks will be depleted fairly quickly, especially given the reliability of Best Buy's Geek Squad certified program. In a nutshell, you're looking at fully functional audio accessories here in almost flawless cosmetic condition, including "thoroughly cleaned" parts and restored to their original factory settings.





These "like-new" refurbs are just 10 bucks costlier than Woot's all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Buds Pro units, as well as a whopping $40 cheaper than the brand-new AirPods Pro currently available at a modest $30 discount on Amazon, for instance.





In other words, this is arguably not a completely irresistible promotion, especially when considering the fast-approaching rumored release of the non-Pro AirPods 3 with ANC capabilities , but it's also not something professional bargain hunters can afford to simply ignore.





There's obviously no way to know if you'll be able to save more than 70 bucks anytime soon on refurbished AirPods Pros with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, stellar overall sound quality, and... decent battery life at a major retailer like Best Buy, so it might be wise to remember that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.



