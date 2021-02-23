Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 23, 2021, 10:31 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
As often as Amazon and Amazon-owned Woot have slashed the prices of Apple's industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro over the last few weeks in both brand-new and refurbished condition, the same isn't exactly true for many other major US retailers.

Best Buy, for instance, is today holding its first decent sale on the world's most popular noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds in quite some time. You have 24 hours to get a pair of Geek Squad certified refurbished AirPods Pros at $180, which represents a solid but not exactly life-altering or unprecedented $69.99 discount over the $249.99 list price of these bad boys in all-new condition.

In case you're wondering, Woot had AirPods Pro refurbs on sale for as little as $149.99 a couple of weeks back, while Amazon itself charged $180 for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units shortly thereafter. Obviously, both those killer deals have since expired, and you can now pay 40 bucks less at Best Buy for certified refurbished buds than the $220 charged by Amazon for new units of late.

In other words, you have to choose between securing the greatest current offer available at a trusted retailer across the nation and waiting for the potential return of an even better deal elsewhere. Keep in mind that Geek Squad certified refurbished products are generally pretty much as good as new ones in terms of both their functionality and cosmetic condition, shipping alongside a 90-day warranty after a careful and rigorous cleaning and inspection process.

Of course, you might also want to consider the AirPods Pro's competition before pulling the trigger, as well as the likely integration of active noise cancellation technology into the next "regular" AirPods variant. Then again, the fast-approaching third-gen AirPods are unlikely to come cheap, so it's probably wise not to give up the proverbial bird in the hand.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 12h 36minYet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Expires in - 12h 36minHurry and get Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle 2019 e-reader at these crazy low prices
Popular stories
All Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are on sale at a huge $150 discount
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is cheaper than a Note 20 after this huge $500 discount
Popular stories
Google Fi launches new promotion aimed at new customers

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless