Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only

Best Buy, for instance, is today holding its first decent sale on the world's most popular noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds in quite some time. You have 24 hours to get a pair of Geek Squad certified refurbished AirPods Pros at $180, which represents a solid but not exactly life-altering or unprecedented $69.99 discount over the $249.99 list price of these bad boys in all-new condition.





In case you're wondering, Woot had AirPods Pro refurbs on sale for as little as $149.99 a couple of weeks back, while Amazon itself charged $180 for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units shortly thereafter. Obviously, both those killer deals have since expired, and you can now pay 40 bucks less at Best Buy for certified refurbished buds than the $220 charged by Amazon for new units of late.





In other words, you have to choose between securing the greatest current offer available at a trusted retailer across the nation and waiting for the potential return of an even better deal elsewhere. Keep in mind that Geek Squad certified refurbished products are generally pretty much as good as new ones in terms of both their functionality and cosmetic condition, shipping alongside a 90-day warranty after a careful and rigorous cleaning and inspection process.





Of course, you might also want to consider the AirPods Pro's competition before pulling the trigger, as well as the likely integration of active noise cancellation technology into the next "regular" AirPods variant . Then again, the fast-approaching third-gen AirPods are unlikely to come cheap, so it's probably wise not to give up the proverbial bird in the hand.





As often as Amazon and Amazon-owned Woot have slashed the prices of Apple 's industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro over the last few weeks in both brand-new and refurbished condition, the same isn't exactly true for many other major US retailers.