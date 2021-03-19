Finally, a good deal on Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2021, 11:12 AM
This is kind of odd, but even though Apple has been comfortably dominating the true wireless earbuds market since, well, forever, obviously holding a huge advantage over everyone from Samsung to Huawei, Sony, or JBL in terms of global sales volume, AirPods deals are much easier to claim nowadays than a substantial discount on a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds or Buds Pro, for instance.

Of course, one of the main reasons why the AirPods Pro have been so frequently sold at a lower than usual price lately in both new and refurbished condition is that Apple left plenty of room for markdowns when deciding to release these bad boys at a $250 MSRP... way back in 2019.

In contrast, Samsung's first "normal"-looking true wireless earbuds equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology are only a couple of months old, making their US commercial debut at a more reasonable $199.99 list price despite offering superior battery life compared to their aforementioned direct rivals.

It should thus perhaps come as no surprise that authorized retailers haven't rushed to further lower their ask for the very well-reviewed Galaxy Buds Pro. But while the likes of Amazon and Best Buy continue to charge two full Benjamins for Samsung's sleek AirPods Pro-contending powerhouses, Woot has them on sale (for 24 hours only) at $169.99 a pair. 

The Amazon-owned e-tailer can merely hook you up with a 90-day warranty instead of the standard 1-year manufacturer coverage generally provided by major retailers like its parent company, but rest assured, you will receive new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in your choice of black, silver, or violet colors if you pull the trigger right now.

If the cool new deal happens to feel familiar, that might be because it's essentially a revival of a 24-hour-only promotion from shortly after the Galaxy Buds Pro were released. There was basically no other opportunity between then and today to save a similarly decent amount of money on non-refurbished Buds Pros, which arguably makes this special offer quite special indeed.

Speaking of refurbs, bargain hunters may want to know Best Buy is also holding such a sale at the time of this writing, charging as little as $139.99 in a Phantom Black hue and $149.99 as far as Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver flavors are concerned.

In addition to active noise cancellation, an elegant and straightforward design, and great endurance numbers between charges, the Galaxy Buds Pro have exquisite sound quality, water resistance, and of course, a handy and trendy wireless charging case going for them as well. Not too shabby for under $200, eh?

