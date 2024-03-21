Apple's 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C are now more affordable than ever before





Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $69 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $70 off (28%) $179 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy





Until earlier today, that is, when both Amazon and Best Buy suddenly started charging 28 percent less than usual for the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case. Curiously enough, this hot new and totally unprecedented deal is not advertised as part of Amazon's Big Spring sale or any similar special Best Buy event.





But we're fairly certain the $70 discount will not last very long, either going away completely once demand ramps up or getting demoted to the $50 or $60 available a number of times in the past. That means you'll have to decide pretty quickly if these are the best wireless earbuds for you from both a pricing perspective and as far as capabilities go.





Originally released back in 2022 in a "traditional" Lightning version, the second-gen AirPods Pro moved to a more modern USB-C charging standard after a year while keeping all its other specs and features unchanged. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, and if you're a hardcore Apple fan, you may have trouble even considering an alternative to this hugely popular product.





The active noise cancellation, Transparency functionality, spatial audio technology, Apple H2 connectivity, and the battery life are all very difficult to beat for iPhone users, and if you hurry, the value for money equation looks just right too.