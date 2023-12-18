Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are incredibly on sale at their lowest ever price now

incredibly

But here we are today, staring at the highest ever Beats Studio Buds discount and trying to resist impulse-buying these excellent noise-cancelling earbuds released a couple of years ago with native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Five Color Options $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





If you're still in the market for some of the best budget wireless earbuds out there before Christmas, something tells us you won't be able to resist pulling the trigger today, especially with Amazon promising to deliver your choice of five different color options by December 25.





All these decidedly eye-catching flavors are available at the exact same unbeatable price after an identically huge $70 markdown from $149.95, and even though there's no expiration date listed for Amazon's killer new deal, this is all but guaranteed to go away soon.





How could it not when these low-cost Apple-made AirPods rivals are capable of playing your favorite tunes for up to 8 hours on a single charge with both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency supported while going all the way up to 24 hours of combined battery life when also taking their bundled charging case into consideration?





Are there any similarly affordable noise-cancelling earbuds to consider right now? Probably , but not from Apple, and we know that name (along with the Beats brand) is enough to seal the deal for a lot of last-minute Christmas shoppers reading us today.