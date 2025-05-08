At 32% off, the premium AirPods Pro 2 are once again a top pick at Amazon

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Apple Deals
iPhone users, are you looking for a pair of quality ANC earbuds that leave the competition in the dust? Your choice is simple: the AirPods Pro 2 are all you need. These are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, and now, you can get them at a price that's hard to ignore.

Right now, you can buy the best earbuds for iOS users for a whopping 32% off their original ~$250 price on Amazon. That brings them just under the $170 mark! They've received the same discount before, but they haven't been cheaper in 2025, making them an irresistible pick.

Save 32% on the AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon

$80 off (32%)
The AirPods Pro 2 are once again available at their lowest price of 2025! Amazon's latest discount allows you to save 32% on a pair, giving you more value for your money. Get your pair and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 stand out with a minimalist design and top-tier active noise cancellation. They may have been released in 2022 (with a 2023 refresh that added USB-C), but they remain among the finest ANC earbuds on the market. That alone makes them a go-to choice for users seeking peace and quiet during commutes — or want to get lost in their tunes without distractions.

Speaking of music, you might be wondering what they deliver on the audio quality front. Quite a bit, actually. Out of the box, they deliver a balanced and wide soundstage. You can expect some tight bass, but nothing that'll cause headaches. If you're into more bass-heavy audio, you can tune the earbuds via the Music app. For more context on audio quality, don't forget to check out our AirPods Pro 2 review.

Let's not overlook the seamless pairing process with iPhones and the groundbreaking hearing aid and health features announced last year, which make these earbuds even more attractive. As for battery life, you can enjoy up to six hours of listening time per charge or up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 rightfully remain among the best in-ear headphones. If you've been waiting to grab them at lower prices, now's your chance to save 32% on these high-class earbuds. Head to Amazon and take advantage before this promo expires.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
