The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are still 32% off at Amazon $80 off (32%) The impressive AirPods Pro 2 remain an excellent pick at 32% off their original price on Amazon. With a comfortable fit, stunning audio quality and top-notch ANC performance, they're easily the best earbuds for iOS users. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

In case you missed it, Amazon launched a very generous 32% discount on the high-class AirPods Pro 2 about two weeks ago. The promo is available today, meaning you can still get them for less than $170 instead of $250. As one of the best wireless earbuds in 2025, they're definitely worth it, so you shouldn't miss out.While this is among the best discounts we've seen, it's worth noting that they've been slightly cheaper in the past. One standout deal, for instance, slashed nearly $100 off their original price. Still, this current $80 price cut is the best offer available right now, with neither Walmart nor Best Buy beating Amazon.These impressive earbuds stand out with excellent sound quality, outstanding ANC performance, and extras like Spatial Audio. That alone makes them the absolute best earbuds for iPhone users.In our AirPods Pro 2 review , we emphasized the earbuds don't deliver head-crushing bass out of the box. That's certainly not a drawback, however, as you get balanced audio, crisp highs, and a wide soundstage that makes most music genres shine.As mentioned, ANC performance is spot-on as well. In fact, these earbuds can shut down the world around you, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite jams. Of course, they also feature a transparency mode whenever you want to stay in tune with your surroundings.In terms of battery life, the earbuds deliver up to six hours of music per charge (5.5 hours with Spatial Audio). If you store them in the charging case between listening sessions, you can extend total playtime to as much as 30 hours.Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent pick—they're worth it even at their standard price. But now that you can grab them for 32% off on Amazon, they're an absolute best-seller you just can't ignore. Hurry up and save $80 before it's too late.