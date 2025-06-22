Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and they're way more affordable right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirPods Pro 2 placed on a flower pot.
In case you missed it, Amazon launched a very generous 32% discount on the high-class AirPods Pro 2 about two weeks ago. The promo is available today, meaning you can still get them for less than $170 instead of $250. As one of the best wireless earbuds in 2025, they're definitely worth it, so you shouldn't miss out.

The AirPods Pro 2 are still 32% off at Amazon

$80 off (32%)
The impressive AirPods Pro 2 remain an excellent pick at 32% off their original price on Amazon. With a comfortable fit, stunning audio quality and top-notch ANC performance, they're easily the best earbuds for iOS users.
Buy at Amazon

While this is among the best discounts we've seen, it's worth noting that they've been slightly cheaper in the past. One standout deal, for instance, slashed nearly $100 off their original price. Still, this current $80 price cut is the best offer available right now, with neither Walmart nor Best Buy beating Amazon.

These impressive earbuds stand out with excellent sound quality, outstanding ANC performance, and extras like Spatial Audio. That alone makes them the absolute best earbuds for iPhone users.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we emphasized the earbuds don't deliver head-crushing bass out of the box. That's certainly not a drawback, however, as you get balanced audio, crisp highs, and a wide soundstage that makes most music genres shine.

As mentioned, ANC performance is spot-on as well. In fact, these earbuds can shut down the world around you, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite jams. Of course, they also feature a transparency mode whenever you want to stay in tune with your surroundings.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds deliver up to six hours of music per charge (5.5 hours with Spatial Audio). If you store them in the charging case between listening sessions, you can extend total playtime to as much as 30 hours.

Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent pick—they're worth it even at their standard price. But now that you can grab them for 32% off on Amazon, they're an absolute best-seller you just can't ignore. Hurry up and save $80 before it's too late.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple AirPods - Deals History
41 stories
22 Jun, 2025
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
08 May, 2025
At 32% off, the premium AirPods Pro 2 are once again a top pick at Amazon
29 Apr, 2025
Hurry up and nab Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods 4 (with ANC) at a new record low price
13 Mar, 2025
One of Amazon's best AirPods Pro 2 deals is back, but it might not last long
10 Mar, 2025
The AirPods 4 are an excellent option for hardcore Apple fans at their latest discounts
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 5

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]

Latest News

Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless