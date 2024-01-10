Jabra's exceptionally tough Elite 8 Active are seeing a huge discount right now

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Just in case you’re still wondering which pair of earbuds will best suit your needs, we might have something to show you. The recently released, super-tough Jabra Elite 8 Active are seeing a pretty awesome $70 price cut over at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, making these top wireless earbuds a much more tempting choice.

Previously, we’ve seen the pair discounted over at Amazon itself, offered at an initial price cut of $20, followed by a $50 discount during the Black Friday events of last year. In other words, the markdown Woot offers right now is unprecedented. If you prefer getting your audio equipment directly from Amazon, you’d have to be OK with a slightly higher price.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active in Caramel are now 30% off at Woot

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are seeing their deepest price plunge since their release last year. The durable earbuds stand out with a high IP rating not just on each earbud but also on the charging case, deliver great sound and offer EQ customization, and can play your favorite tunes for up to 32 hours with the charging case.
$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Jabra Elite 8 Active: 20% off at Amazon

If you don't like how these high-end wireless earbuds look in the Caramel hue, you might prefer opting for Amazon's deal on the same pair in Dark Grey. Here, the earbuds are available with a slightly humbler markdown of 20%, which equates to $40 in savings. Take advantage of this deal while you still can.
$40 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Since these bad boys are advertised as the world’s toughest earbuds, their main selling point undoubtedly is their exceptional durability. They feature super-high sweat and dust protection, and it’s not just the earbuds themselves that have an IP rating (theirs is IP68, by the way!) Aside from that, you also have IP54 protection on the charging case. Neat, right?

Another great perk Jabra included here is a proprietary ShakeGrip technology that keeps your earbuds safely tucked in during all sorts of activities. Just as impressive on the soundstage, they deliver crystal clear audio quality. Plus, if you don’t care much for their balanced profile, you can tune them to your taste via the Jabra Sound+ app.

Equipped with cutting-edge Adaptive Hybrid ANC, the earbuds are plenty good at keeping your experience clear from all sorts of distractions. It focuses on filtering out low-pitched sounds, which translates into less interference.

Jabra’s Elite 8 Active shouldn’t disappoint you on the battery front, either. Each earbud should last approximately eight hours of non-stop use, which extends all the way up to 32 hours with the durable charging case.

As you can see, these earbuds pack a punch, making them a true gem at that price. If you’d like to try them out for yourself, know that the Woot deal is set to remain live for just another 13 days or until sold out. In other words, you might want to hurry up!
