Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Best Buy is yet again selling Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 2 at a stellar price for a limited time

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is yet again selling Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 2 at a stellar price for a limited time
Are the second-gen AirPods Pro still the absolute best wireless earbuds hardcore Apple fans can pair to their beloved new or old iPhones nearly two whole years after the original release of these noise-cancelling bad boys? At a retail price of $250, the answer to that question is a clear and resounding no, especially with so many excellent Beats-branded alternatives frequently available at hefty discounts these days.

But the AirPods Pro 2 are also oftentimes marked down to $200, $190, $180, or even $170 a pair at various major US retailers, and one such occasion has just arisen once again. You have (less than) 24 hours this time around to nab the super-premium buds at a cool $70 discount from Best Buy, and although this new deal doesn't quite match Amazon's recent offer on the same product, it's still difficult to resist a purchase at $179.99... if you missed your $169 opportunity.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

As you can imagine, you're once again dealing with a "new" version of the second-gen AirPods Pro here, which is virtually identical to the old model, only bundled with a modern USB-C charging case this time around rather than an outdated Lightning-equipped case.

Deemed pretty close to perfection in our in-depth review back in the fall of 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 haven't aged quite as well as a bottle of fine French wine, nonetheless continuing to impress with their exceptional Spatial Audio capabilities, state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, super-light and comfortable design, not to mention the absolutely flawless connectivity with your iPhone of choice.

At 180 bucks, these puppies are of course still considerably costlier than the likes of the Beats Studio Buds, Solo Buds, and even the Studio Buds Plus and Fit Pro... on occasion. But that's because the Apple brand is worth a great deal more than $20 or $30 for a lot of people, and no matter how much the competition may be progressing (from inside or outside Cupertino), AirPods are likely to stay at the top of many shopping lists for years to come.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple AirPods - Deals History
17 stories
30 Jul, 2024
Best Buy is yet again selling Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 2 at a stellar price for a limited time
22 Jul, 2024
Super-limited Amazon deal slashes a whopping 30 percent off Apple's swanky AirPods Max
17 Jul, 2024
The AirPods 3 are the ideal Prime Day 2024 steal for hardcore Apple fans at a $50 discount
09 Jul, 2024
Head-turning deal lands the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) at a new best price on Amazon
08 Jun, 2024
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless