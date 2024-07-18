Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Seeing as how they're pretty old, the 2021, yes, 2021-released Beats Fit Pro aren't exactly hard to come by at a discount nowadays. But because they're priced quite competitively (for their ultra-high-end category), it's actually not very easy to find these noise-cancelling Apple-made buds at a larger than $40 discount.
That price cut has become a rather frequent occurrence at a number of different US retailers in recent months, with Amazon finally adding 10 bucks to it for this year's Prime Day festival. The 48-hour summer sales event is technically over, but the Prime-exclusive deal appears to have been extended for an unspecified period of time, and if you hurry, you can choose from four snazzy color options.
That sure beats the chromatic diversity (or lack thereof) of the AirPods Pro 2, which are also more expensive than the Fit Pro (both regularly and at the time of this writing). These fitness-friendly Beats-branded bad boys are normally available for $199.95 a pair, and at their latest (and greatest) discount, they're almost as affordable as the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3.
A sporty design with secure-fit wingtips for "all-day comfort and stability" is likely both the Beats Fit Pro's biggest strength and most important weakness, strongly appealing to gym addicts while turning off business professionals interested in a more... businessy look.
If you're the kind of user who believes true beauty lies on the inside, you'll probably be delighted to know that an Apple H1 chip runs the hardware show here, promising flawless connectivity, seamless device switching, audio sharing, and smooth "Hey Siri" assistance (among others).
Despite their super-advanced age, the Beats Fit Pro also claim to offer top-of-the-line sound (even by modern high-end standards), with both active noise cancellation and transparency supported, as well as state-of-the-art spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking. All in all, these are unquestionably still among the best wireless earbuds money can buy, which explains why we've last seen this $50 discount offered by Amazon back in February 2023 (!!!).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Jul, 2024Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at their lowest price even after Prime Day
01 Jul, 2024Save $179 on the remarkable Beats Studio Pro through this limited-time deal
11 Jun, 2024Apple's one-month-old Beats Solo 4 headphones are amazingly discounted by 35 percent already
10 Jun, 2024The remarkable Beats Studio Pro enjoy a huge $170 price cut on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: