Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount





That price cut has become a rather frequent occurrence at a number of different US retailers in recent months, with Amazon finally adding 10 bucks to it for this year's Prime Day festival. The 48-hour summer sales event is technically over, but the Prime-exclusive deal appears to have been extended for an unspecified period of time, and if you hurry, you can choose from four snazzy color options.

That sure beats the chromatic diversity (or lack thereof) of the AirPods Pro 2 , which are also more expensive than the Fit Pro (both regularly and at the time of this writing). These fitness-friendly Beats-branded bad boys are normally available for $199.95 a pair, and at their latest (and greatest) discount, they're almost as affordable as the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3





A sporty design with secure-fit wingtips for "all-day comfort and stability" is likely both the Beats Fit Pro's biggest strength and most important weakness, strongly appealing to gym addicts while turning off business professionals interested in a more... businessy look.





If you're the kind of user who believes true beauty lies on the inside, you'll probably be delighted to know that an Apple H1 chip runs the hardware show here, promising flawless connectivity, seamless device switching, audio sharing, and smooth "Hey Siri" assistance (among others).





Despite their super-advanced age, the Beats Fit Pro also claim to offer top-of-the-line sound (even by modern high-end standards), with both active noise cancellation and transparency supported, as well as state-of-the-art spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking. All in all, these are unquestionably still among the best wireless earbuds money can buy, which explains why we've last seen this $50 discount offered by Amazon back in February 2023 (!!!).