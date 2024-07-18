Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount
Seeing as how they're pretty old, the 2021, yes, 2021-released Beats Fit Pro aren't exactly hard to come by at a discount nowadays. But because they're priced quite competitively (for their ultra-high-end category), it's actually not very easy to find these noise-cancelling Apple-made buds at a larger than $40 discount.

That price cut has become a rather frequent occurrence at a number of different US retailers in recent months, with Amazon finally adding 10 bucks to it for this year's Prime Day festival. The 48-hour summer sales event is technically over, but the Prime-exclusive deal appears to have been extended for an unspecified period of time, and if you hurry, you can choose from four snazzy color options.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

That sure beats the chromatic diversity (or lack thereof) of the AirPods Pro 2, which are also more expensive than the Fit Pro (both regularly and at the time of this writing). These fitness-friendly Beats-branded bad boys are normally available for $199.95 a pair, and at their latest (and greatest) discount, they're almost as affordable as the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3.

A sporty design with secure-fit wingtips for "all-day comfort and stability" is likely both the Beats Fit Pro's biggest strength and most important weakness, strongly appealing to gym addicts while turning off business professionals interested in a more... businessy look.

If you're the kind of user who believes true beauty lies on the inside, you'll probably be delighted to know that an Apple H1 chip runs the hardware show here, promising flawless connectivity, seamless device switching, audio sharing, and smooth "Hey Siri" assistance (among others).

Despite their super-advanced age, the Beats Fit Pro also claim to offer top-of-the-line sound (even by modern high-end standards), with both active noise cancellation and transparency supported, as well as state-of-the-art spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking. All in all, these are unquestionably still among the best wireless earbuds money can buy, which explains why we've last seen this $50 discount offered by Amazon back in February 2023 (!!!).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
17 stories
18 Jul, 2024
Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are an enduring Prime Day 2024 bargain at a rare $50 discount Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at their lowest price even after Prime Day
01 Jul, 2024
Save $179 on the remarkable Beats Studio Pro through this limited-time deal
11 Jun, 2024
Apple's one-month-old Beats Solo 4 headphones are amazingly discounted by 35 percent already
10 Jun, 2024
The remarkable Beats Studio Pro enjoy a huge $170 price cut on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless