Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at a record high discount with AppleCare+

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at a record high discount with AppleCare+
Although we can totally understand if you're the kind of hardcore Apple fan who can only conceive buying and owning Apple-branded stuff, we're here today to strongly recommend you consider the Beats Studio Buds+ as an alternative to the industry-leading AirPods Pro 2.

These are Apple-made earbuds equipped with hands-free "Hey Siri" support and iCloud pairing functionality among others, and if you hurry, you can get them alongside two years of AppleCare+ coverage at an unbeatable price.

Beats Studio Buds+

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent, 2-Year AppleCare+ Coverage Included
$69 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Normally available for $169.95 by themselves, the transparent Studio Buds Plus are currently on sale at a cool 40 bucks less than that with AppleCare Plus, which means that you're looking at saving an even heftier $70 or so in total. Curiously enough, this unprecedented Amazon deal is only good for arguably the most eye-catching "color" option around, with ivory, silver, and black/gold versions all costing significantly more at the time of this writing.

That suggests this special offer could go away very quickly, so if you're in the market for some of the best wireless earbuds out there at their lowest possible price, you should probably pull the trigger ASAP. 

Seeing as how they lack cutting-edge technologies like personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are not quite as impressive as the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2 or the Beats Fit Pro. But the super-powerful active noise cancellation and excellent 9-hour battery life (36 hours with the charging case factored in) undeniably make these puppies a very solid bargain for a presumably limited time at a $70 discount.

AppleCare+, mind you, will give you not just additional peace of mind when it comes to accidental damage, but also a direct 24/7 line to Apple experts by chat or phone for any and all issues you may encounter while using your fancy, powerful, and super-snazzy new earbuds.

The Studio Buds Plus, remember, are natively compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, thus being an outstanding alternative to the best Samsung Galaxy Buds around in addition to the second-gen AirPods Pro. What more could you want?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless