Apple's ultra-high-end Beats Fit Pro are seeing an unprecedented discount for a very limited time

This is true right now at Woot as far as the Beats Fit Pro are concerned, but if you want to get some of the best wireless earbuds around at their lowest ever price, you'll need to hurry. That's because you're looking at a non-Prime-exclusive offer set to expire at the end of the day here, which only gives you a few hours to place an order for $139.95.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Black and White Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $60 off (30%) $139 95 $199 95





These gym-friendly AirPods alternatives are regularly priced at a significantly higher $199.95 a pair, mind you, and because their features and capabilities are roughly as impressive today as when the earbuds were released all the way back in 2021 , discounts have been relatively few, far between, and not very substantial over the last couple of years or so.





To our knowledge, the Fit Pro have previously only dropped to $150 a couple of times, most recently... you guessed it, during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 festival earlier this month . And yes, in case you're wondering, Woot is selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, so you won't be making any compromises whatsoever compared to buying the same product directly from the e-tailer's Amazon parent.





The deeply discounted Beats Fit Pro are available in black and white colorways (at least for the time being), packing all sorts of super-advanced components and technologies ranging from active noise cancellation to personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking support, Apple H1 power, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and excellent (combined) battery life of up to 30 hours.



On top of everything else, these bad boys can be very easily (and natively) paired with both iPhones and Android handsets, which is a big advantage over the AirPods Pro 2 they're otherwise so similar to. If you're not quick (or lucky) enough to claim Woot's killer new deal, Amazon will give you the Beats Fit Pro in a number of different hues at 40 bucks under their $200 list price, which is also not bad.

This may sound hard to believe, but there is life after a spectacular sales event like Amazon Prime Day for bargain hunters, and even more incredibly, you can occasionally find better deals on great products outside such limited promotional periods... if you know when and where to look.