Christmas is coming early this year for Beats Studio Buds buyers

You may have heard of "Black Friday in July" type of sales before, but have you ever been treated to a Christmas deal in May? Well, that's precisely what we're looking at today as far as the Beats Studio Buds are concerned.

These highly respectable noise-cancelling earbuds are normally available for $149.95, and after scoring an unbeatable $70 discount in late December 2023, they're now reduced by that same amount of money for an undoubtedly limited time again.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Six Color Options
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, the Studio Buds have been sold at special prices outside the winter holiday period as well, but to our knowledge, this discount has only been available for Christmas... and now. The timing of this spectacular new Amazon deal is probably not coincidental, mind you, closely following the official announcement of the similarly affordable Beats Solo Buds.

The Studio Buds and Solo Buds are also pretty similar in design, but the new product actually lacks the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology that makes the deeply discounted oldies some of the best budget wireless earbuds out there today.

If you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of six hues at the same massive 47 percent markdown, and even though you're dealing with a product manufactured by Apple, the Beats Studio Buds can be effortlessly paired with both iPhones and Android handsets.

While we've never properly reviewed these bad boys ourselves, their customer ratings on Amazon and other such websites speak volumes regarding their quality and performance, with tens of thousands of real-life users expressing their satisfaction loud, clear, and very detailed.

Interestingly, the Studio Buds appear to be slowly going out of stock at retailers like Best Buy, suggesting they may well be discontinued altogether once the non-noise-cancelling Solo Buds start selling next month. Hence, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger at Amazon's $70 discount ASAP!
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

